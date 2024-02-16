Home

‘Will Reveal All Amateur Facts’, Mohammad Hafeez’s First Statement After Ending Tenure As Director Of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team

Mohammad Hafeez said he will be revealing all cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts.

Mohammad Hafeez (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to end the tenure of Mohammad Hafeez as Pakistan men’s cricket team’s director after consecutive losses in Australia and New Zealand, on February 15. PCB thanked Hafeez for his contribution to the Pakistan cricket team and announced that he would not receive a contract extension.

Pakistan’s Test series against Australia ended with a 0-3 result and their tour to New Zealand faced a similar result as they lost the T20 series 1-4.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director, Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez’s passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours,” the PCB announced in a post on X.

I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 mnths on the account… — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 16, 2024

Hafeez finally opened up on it and said he will be revealing many cricketing and ‘amateur’ non-cricketing facts soon.

“I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately, my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 months on the account of New chairmanship. Best wishes for Pakistan cricket future. As always, I foremost take responsibility and put myself accountable for all my executions in my given time and will accordingly reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts which ensure bad performances. Stay tuned,” wrote Hafeez from his official X account formerly known as Twitter.

Hafeez was appointed Director – Pakistan men’s cricket team in the aftermath of a disappointing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The side failed to make it to the semifinals and finished with just four wins. This saw several changes in the Pakistan leadership setup.

After Babar Azam resigned from captaincy, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were given leadership responsibility in the Test and T20I formats respectively.

Mickey Arthur, the former Director of the men’s cricket side, along with Grant Bradburn, the former head coach, and Andrew Puttick, the former batting coach, were all assigned to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Later, the trio resigned from their respective posts.

Mohammad Hafeez was given the responsibility on the back of a rich cricketing career. The all-rounder had represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is and had scored 12,780 runs along with 253 wickets to his name.

However, Pakistan’s tour Down Under was underwhelming. Despite showing sparks of brilliance, Pakistan lost the three-game Test series by a decisive margin of 3-0. Their run in the five-game T20I series in New Zealand was no better, where the side lost 4-1.

