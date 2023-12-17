Home

Sports

Will Rohit Sharma Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024? Check Details

Will Rohit Sharma Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024? Check Details

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most successful skippers of the cash-rich league.

Will Rohit Sharma Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024? Check Details

New Delhi: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will likely to lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2024. Rohit has been the talk of the town since MI announced Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the franchise for the upcoming IPL season.

Trending Now

According to a report from Sports Today, Delhi Capitals had approached Mumbai Indians to trade in Rohit Sharma as the franchise wanted a seasoned captain to lead their side with their skipper Rishabh Pant, who is returning from a serious injury, only expected to play as an impact player.

You may like to read

However, MI declined the offer, which means Rohit will play under Hardik in the upcoming season. Any move may have to wait until IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most successful skippers of the cash-rich league.

How Rohit Sharma will play for another franchise in IPL 2024?

The trade window is reopening on December 20 and there is a good chance for Rohit Sharma to be traded to a diffrent franchise as the trade window allows teams to transfer players who were retained before the IPL 2024 auction.

On the other hand, Hardik led Gujarat to the IPL title in 2022 in their debut season, and was the Player of the Match in the final against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In 2023, Gujarat made the IPL final for the second time in as many seasons under Hardik’s captaincy, where they finished runners up to Chennai Super Kings.

In both IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, Gujarat had also topped the points table in the league stage under Hardik. Later, on November 25, Hardik was traded from Gujarat to Mumbai, his first IPL franchise, a day after the retentions window came to an end.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.