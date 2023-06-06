ZEE Sites

Will Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Team Announce Playing XI on WTC Final 2023 Eve?

WTC Final: Teams prefer revealing their playing XIs on the eve of the Test.

Published: June 6, 2023 7:36 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India's Playing XI for WTC Final (Image: IANS)

London: We are a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023 at the Kennington Oval, London. While the excitement is palpable, there is much speculation over the respective playing XIs. Both teams announced their squads well ahead of the coveted event, but the playing XIs are not out as yet. In recent times, the game has changed a lot and so has the mindset. Teams prefer revealing their playing XIs on the eve of the Test. England has done it often in the past and India too has done it on a rare occasion. The question is – will the Indian playing XI be announced today. Nothing can be confirmed at the moment.

