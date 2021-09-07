London: India opener Rohit Sharma hit his first overseas century during the fourth Test at The Oval and it was a timely ton. It was Rohit’s brilliance at the top of the order that set things up in India’s favour. Rohit was adjudged Man of the Match for his 127-run knock which helped in India setting a formidable 367-run target in front of England.Also Read - Pitch Intruder Jarvo Thanked Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously For Dismissing Jonny Bairstow at Oval, FB Post Goes Viral

The Indian opener did not take the field during England's chase and that worried fans. It was later confirmed that he has some issues with his left knee. Rohit provided an injury update. He said that at the moment it looks good and he is hopeful of featuring in the final Test at Manchester.

"It looks good at the moment. The message from the physio is 'assess every minute, don't look too far ahead'," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit’s delightful century was laced with 14 boundaries and a six. He took his time initially, but once he settled in he cashed in. He was gutted when he was dismissed when the second new ball was taken. Ollie Robinson got the prized scalp.

“The three-figure mark wasn’t in my mind, we knew the pressure on the batting unit so we kept our heads down and batted the situation. Once we got the lead, we just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers. I try to contribute for the team, it’s important for me. I know the importance of opening the innings. I am glad I could make it count,” a selfless Rohit added.

With the win, India leads 2-1 with the final Test still to be played. The fifth Test will take place at Old Trafford.