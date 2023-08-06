Home

Sports

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Fit For 2023 ODI World Cup? Rohit Sharma Shares Massive Update | WATCH VIDEO

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Fit For 2023 ODI World Cup? Rohit Sharma Shares Massive Update | WATCH VIDEO

India captain Rohit Sharma is currently in the United States to attend an event in California. Rohit isn't a part of the India's T20I squad for West Indies and Ireland series.

Shreyas Iyer (L) and Rohit Sharma. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma provided a major update on injured Shreyas Iyer and stated that the middle-order batter is very much on track to regain full fitness ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup at home later in the year.

Trending Now

Rohit, who played both the Tests and just one ODI out of three against West Indies, is currently in the United States to attend an event in California. During the Q&A session, a fan from the crowd asked Rohit to give an update on Iyer also the No.4 puzzle that has been bothering India for long.

In reply, the India opener was obvious that he is not revealing the batting order now but gave an massive update on his fellow batter. “I know there is a lot of talk on the guys injured (Iyer and KL Rahul) and are in Benglauru getting treated,” Rohit continued.

“Honestly, I am got going to reveal who is going to be batting at no.4, 5 and 6 now. I will but not now. But talking about Iyer, I think he is on track in terms of his fitness. I am keeping my fingers crossed.

“I don’t want anybody to be injured or anyone to stay injured during the World Cup. I want all the resources that is available to us,” added Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League titles so far.

On being asked who is the most-feared bowled he faced in his entire career so far, Rohit said he would call challenging and not feared. “Dale Steyn was the most challenging bowler that I have ever faced,” he said.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, the Men in Blue is currently playing the T20I series against West Indies. Hardik Pandya is leading the side while both Rohit and Virat Kohli have been rested for the shortest format.

The duo of Rohit and Kohli will also not feature in the Indian squad for the three-match Ireland series, and will be seen directly in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup. As per reports, the Indian team will have a short training camp in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup from August 24-29.

Both Iyer and Rahul will also attend the camp. While Rahul is expected to make the Asia Cup squad, a decision on Iyer will be taken only after assessing his progress in the camp. The Asia Cup starts on August 30 with India taking on Pakistan on September 2 in their campaign opener.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES