With the BCCI and other cricket boards across the world expected to take a major financial hit should the season be wiped out due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, reports are emerging of the governing bodies working out several solutions to limit the impact.

According to a report, one of the many ideas that BCCI is discussing includes the possibility of two Indian teams playing different formats simultaneously once the action resumes.

While the idea isn't the first of its kind, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has denied the cricket board is entertaining such thoughts as the idea is to always field the best playing XI available.

“These are all media speculations, we have not thought about it,” Dhumal told Cricbuzz. Whenever we have to send the team, we try and send the best squad available to us. We haven’t mulled over this idea and this needs to be worked out with the broadcaster also, you have to certainly make compromises if we’re going ahead with two teams.

Dhumal said BCCI will work with their English and Australia counterparts to come out with a strategy to recover the potential financial losses. “We need to think through this and see what best can be done. We have many, many thoughts as of now. We need to discuss all of this with counterparts in ECB, CA and all other boards and then we’ll work out a strategy,” he said.

One potential strategy could be increasing the number of bilateral series but as a result ICC events will take a hit.

Dhumal feels that could be the way because the survival of cricket’s global body depends on the health of individual cricket boards apart from the fact that such tours are financially lucrative.

“Yes, easily that (bilateral series) adds more money to any cricket board,” Dhumal said. “That is why priority is everyone comes on board and finds out what is best. If individual cricket boards survive then only ICC survives, isn’t it? It’s not that ICC on its own can survive and feed all the cricket boards.”

“If all of us are back to our feet, then only we’ll be able to help each other. I think that’ll be the endeavour of everyone associated with the game, that to revive world cricket it is very important that all the boards are in a healthy financial position,” he added.