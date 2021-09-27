Dubai: Wouldn’t it be great to see arguably the best white-ball cricketers – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – open the batting for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim reckons there is a strong possibility of that happening.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India's Next T20 Captain; Picks KL Rahul as His Deputy

In conversation during Khelneeti – A Hindi Cricket Podcast on YouTube, he said: "There now seems to be a strong chance of Virat Kohli opening the innings for India in the T20 World Cup because he is taking a liking to that position. He is batting with a good stride rate. He has a concept of which shots to play and the kind of risks he has to take, so it's all about applying that."

Kohli, who has had a century drought over the past two years, has found form in the ongoing IPL and that augurs well for the Indian team feels Karim.

“Now everyone will just be waiting to see when he (Kohli) can convert these starts into big scores. If you’re an opener and your strike rate is good at the start, you’re expected to go on and convert that start into a big score,” he added.

Kohli has hit a couple of fifties in the ongoing UAE leg and looks good for more. His good form has put RCB in a good position to make the playoffs as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will start the T20 WC campaign as one of the favourites to win the title. They play their opener against Pakistan on October 24 and that is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.