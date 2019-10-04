A day after it emerged that he was the only Indian cricketer in the draft of The Hundred, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday made it clear that he will withdraw his name from the Players Draft from the newly-launched tournament and will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harbhajan’s name was included in The Hundred draft in the list of the players whose base price was GBP 100,000. The BCCI rules don’t allow active Indian cricketers to play in the foreign leagues.

As per BCCI protocols, no male cricketer is allowed to compete in T20 leagues abroad unless he has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Yuvraj Singh, India’s 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup hero, recently played in the GT20 League in Canada, a month after his retirement in June earlier this year.

“For me, Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities. I have had two good seasons with CSK where we played two finals. So right now, a good third season is what I am looking at,” Harbhajan told PTI.

“I respect rules laid down by my parent body. I will never flout any BCCI rule. If that means withdrawing my name from the draft, so be it. I will withdraw my name,” added Harbhajan.

Harbhajan, who is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the Test cricket, though highlighted the format of The Hundred excites him even though he won’t be able to participate in the tournament to be played in the United Kingdom for time being.

“I dont want to break any rules but I find the concept interesting. As and when, the rules allow me to play, I would definitely like to be a part of it,” Harbhajan said.