Swiss tennis star Roger Federer made it to his 12th Wimbledon finals as he beat Rafael Nadal 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Centre Court. It took Roger Federer three hours and three minutes to beat Nadal in front of a full house. Roger Federer came up with 14 aces while Nadal was three short here. The Fedal match lived up to its expectations as fans got to witness tennis of the highest quality. Both players pushed each other to the limit and the exchanges were epic. The first set started out as both players tried to get a feel of things and how the conditions were. The opening set went deep into the tiebreak where Roger emerged trumps. It was a closely fought opening set and that got Nadal in the groove.

He was a different player in the second set and he found a good space and was hitting the ball well. He was aided by a couple of breaks that meant he won the second set 6-1. It was even-steven and one felt the game has just begun.

In the third set, Federer found his serve going for him. But in the fifth game with Roger leading 3-1, Nadal had three break points which he squandered. That meant Roger Federer ran away with the third set 6-3, going into the lead. What was surprising to see was Federer was winning most of the baseline exchanges which is usually Rafael’s speciality. The fans got to witness the two legends come up with some freak angles as the play went on it seemed Roger was getting better.

In the fourth set, with an early break Roger went into the lead. Rafael was matching him stroke to stroke but he just fell a little short on most occasions. During the match Roger Federer also went past Goran Ivanisavic to bag a bag a World record of most aces ever.

“I’m exhausted. It was tough at the end. Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match. The match was played at a very high level. The biggest points in the match went my way. There were tight ones and long rallies. That first set was huge to get the lead and try to protect it. He came back very strongly in the second set. It was a joy to play today, said Roger to BBC.