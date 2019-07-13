Romania has found a new sporting idol as Simona Halep produced one of the most dominating performance at the iconic Centre Court of the All England Club to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title. Playing her first Grand Slam final since conquering the Parisian red-dirt last spring, Halep remained calm and focussed about the task to deny the legendary Serena Williams a record-equalling 24th grand slam title

The 27-year-old stunned the 3-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to win the prestigious ladies singles title. Halep, who was the No.7 seed at Wimbledon 2019 secured the victory in just 55 minutes on Centre Court.



Halep had beaten Williams just once in 10 previous encounters – and the American avenged that 2014 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore round robin loss in the final – but all three of their Grand Slam clashes had gone the distance, including a three-set thriller at this year’s Australian Open.

More to follow..