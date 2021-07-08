New Delhi: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was knocked by Polish player Hubert Hukarcz in straight sets in the quarterfinal clash of the tournament. In fact, Federer was bagelled for the first time in his impressive Wimbledon history as he lost the third set by 6-0. It was the second time when the Swiss Maestro was lost a set without even winning a game.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal RESULTS: Federer Knocked Out After Losing to Hurkacz in Straight Sets; Djokovic, Shapovalov Reach Semis

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic continued his impressive run in Wimbledon 2021 as cruised past Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in straight sets by 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to enter the semifinal. This was Djokovic’s 100th win on grass courts. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Making Wimbledon 2021 Quarter Final With 6-2 6-4 6-2 Win Over Cristian Garin

Meanwhile, in the former world No. 1, Federer could convert only one of the four break-points while opponent Hurkacz converted five out of 15 break-points. Federer could also win only 67 per cent of points on the first serve as against 79 per cent by the Polish player. Also Read - Roger Federer Reacts After Becoming Oldest Man in Open Era to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Final

Federer had last won a Grand Slam title at 2018 Australian Open and it is looking unlikely that he will win any more as a lot of youngsters are beginning to challenge him.

While the 39-year-old Federer lost in straight sets, Djokovic won in straight sets.

The Serb, who has won Wimbledon singles title five times, will face Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov who overcame Russia’s 25th seed Karen Khachanov in a tough five-set game 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 to enter the last-four stage of the tournament.

The top-seeded player is looking to win his 20th Grand Slam title and draw level with Federer and another former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal as men’s players with most singles titles at tennis’ majors.

“It was a solid performance and I started off really well, particularly in the first five games of the set,” said Djokovic after the match.

“One break of serve in the second and third sets was enough today and I’d like to give credit to Marton for fighting so hard,” he added.

The 34-year-old converted four of the 14 break-points he got and 83 per cent points on first serve. He committed fewer double faults (three) than his Hungarian opponent, who committed five.

Djokovic is now third among players to have entered Wimbledon semi-finals the most number of times. This is his 10th entry to the semi-finals at SW19. He is behind Federer (13 appearances) and Jimmy Connors (11 appearances).

The match between Shapovalov and Khachanov was closely fought.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who entered his first semi-final, managed to prevail in three hours and 26 minutes.

With IANS inputs.