Wimbledon Final 2021 LIVE SCORE, LATEST TENNIS UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 Final LIVE coverage of the men’s singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Next-Gen star Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. Check Wimbledon LIVE score, Wimbledon 2021 results, Wimbledon LIVE Final blog, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE score today Final, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Final, Wimbledon LIVE score here on Indiacom. Novak Djokovic clinches the second set 6-4 to level terms against Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2021 on Sunday. The top seed Novak Djokovic will bid for his 20th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon Championships final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday, bringing him to level with Roger Federer and Rafael players with most singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic, who is into his seventh final at the All England Club, is only the second male player after Roger Federer to reach the 30 Grand Slam Final. Federer has reached Grand Slam Final on 31 occasions. It looks likely that the 34-year-old will upstage both Federer and Nadal going forward as he looks fit enough to play on all kinds of surfaces. Check Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Scores Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Berrettini Live Score and Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Final Live updates, Djokovic vs Berrettini Wimbledon Final 2021.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Streaming Tennis: When And Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini - All You Need to Know About Men's Singles Final

Live Updates

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Score and Updates: Berrettini Holds! A blistering double backhand from Djokovic down the line, but it didn’t matter much as an ace from Berrettini follows shortly after to complete the hold. Some brilliant pressure from the Italian with the powerful forehand, Djokovic somehow keeps the point going twice but can then only send one long. Djokovic 3-2 Berrettini in 3rd SET

  • 9:04 PM IST

    NoleFam @ Centre Court!

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Updates, Tennis LIVE SCORE: JOKER BREAKS! After an easy hold of serves in the first two games. Djokovic once again asserts himself on his opponent and pounces on the sole opportunity to break the Italian in the 3rd game. The world number one forces Berrettini to play backhand shots, one of them crashes in the nets. Djokovic points his finger towards his head, signaling about his mental strength most probably. The crowd chants ‘Ma-Te-O’ might have once again worked in favour of the top seed. Djokovic 6-7 (4), 6-4, 2-1 Berrettini

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Djokovic ‘The Real Deal’ Right Now

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon FINAL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Back on level terms! Novak Djokovic wins 2nd set 6-4 to make it 1-all in the Wimbledon FINAL against Matteo Berrettini at the Centre Court. The world number slams a backhand winner to go up 15-love. An ace follows. Then a wide return from Berritini. Djokovic converts the 1st of the 3 set points after Berritini hits one long on his forehand return. Djokovic 6-7 (4), 6-4 Berrettini

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE, TODAY TENNIS UPDATES: Drama continues at Centre Court! Djokovic loses his serve, for the first time in the second set. 2 break point opportunities for Berritini and he converts the second one. A drop shot from Djokovic for the second time in the game but the Italian returns it far away from Djokovic who was standing close to the left side of the nets. Djokovic 5-3 Berritini in 2nd SET

  • 8:32 PM IST

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Berrettini is not handing it over to Djokovic! A late fightback from the Italian once again. Djokovic is now finding it difficult to breach Berrettini’s barrier. The 25-year-old composes himself a bit and brings back his play from the first set and holds after conceding just a single point. The Serb will serve for the set next. Djokovic 6-7 (4), 5-2 Berrettini

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Wimbledon Final Live Score, Tennis Updates: World No.1 on the roll! Djokovic has found his stride and is looking menacing here on Centre Court. He forces 2 break point opportunities but Berritini shows immense talent to hang in. The Italian gives a 3rd breakpoint opportunity to Djokovic and no luck for the world number nine this time. Djokovic leads 3-0 in 2nd Set vs Berrettini

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Some ‘great camera-work’ as Djokovic deals with Berrettini’s bombs