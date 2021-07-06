Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer beats Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to book a place in Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinals on Monday. The Swiss maestro became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968.  Check Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates here. Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime outlasts Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2021. . World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. Check Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Federer vs Sonego Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Day 6 Results: Roger Federer Enters Round 4, Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Due to Injury
Also Read - Euro 2020 Live Streaming Czech Republic vs Denmark in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch CZR vs DEN Live Football Stream Online; TV Telecast in India

Live Updates

  • 1:29 AM IST

    Breaking Records at 39!

  • 12:57 AM IST

    ‘Just Federer’ Things at Wimbledon

  • 12:54 AM IST

    Federer another ‘step closer’ to scripting history!

  • 12:53 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score and Latest Updates: And the journey rolls on! Roger Federer is into yet another Wimbledon quarterfinal. Simply Federer! The Swiss legend raises his arms to the crowd in acknowledgment. He beats Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets to book a place in the last eight Up next, either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

  • 12:43 AM IST

    Raducanu vs Tomljanovic on Court 1

  • 12:43 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Sonego avoids a bagel, he gets on the board! The Italian plays a tweener to a return of serve from Federer that was already drifting long. Federer gets punished for a lazy lollop towards the net, Sonego flicking an easy winner past him to hold to love. Federer 4-1 Sonego in 3rd set

  • 12:39 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online and Latest Updates: Federer breaks again! Some absolutely outstanding shot-making going on on Centre Court, with Roger Federer eventually putting away a smash at the net. A bunt at the net drifts just long and both men get a standing ovation as they walk to their chairs. Federer 7-5 6-4 4-0 Sonego

  • 12:28 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Federer, only 1 set away from another Wimbledon quarterfinal!

  • 12:24 AM IST

    Massive Upset as Zverev gets knocked out in 4th Round!

  • 12:24 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Game, set and Felix Auger-Aliassime! In parallel universe – the 20-year-old Canadian wraps up a five-set victory over fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Court 1 in style to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Canadian fluffed a drop shot with his first match point but on his second opportunity, he crunched a smash at the net to seal a brilliant win. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 Alexander Zverev