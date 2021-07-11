Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND RESULTS, FINAL UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 Final coverage of the men’s singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. Check Wimbledon score, Wimbledon 2021 results, Wimbledon Final blog, Wimbledon 2021 score today Final, Wimbledon 2021 Final, Wimbledon score here on Indiacom. World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam crown overall. The Serb celebrated his victory by chewing on the grass from the hallowed centre court. By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the other two members of the Big Three, as the players with the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings, breaking his Italian rival’s serve at crucial junctures in the next three sets. Though Berrettini, playing his first Grand Slam final, started tentatively, he recovered to take the first set into the tiebreaker as Djokovic made an indifferent start. This was the first set that Djokovic lost after winning 18 in a row.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Record-Equalling 20th Major