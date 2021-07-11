Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND RESULTS, FINAL UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 Final coverage of the men’s singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. Check Wimbledon score, Wimbledon 2021 results, Wimbledon Final blog, Wimbledon 2021 score today Final, Wimbledon 2021 Final, Wimbledon score here on Indiacom. World No.1 Novak Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final on Sunday to clinch his sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam crown overall. The Serb celebrated his victory by chewing on the grass from the hallowed centre court. By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the other two members of the Big Three, as the players with the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings, breaking his Italian rival’s serve at crucial junctures in the next three sets. Though Berrettini, playing his first Grand Slam final, started tentatively, he recovered to take the first set into the tiebreaker as Djokovic made an indifferent start. This was the first set that Djokovic lost after winning 18 in a row.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Record-Equalling 20th Major

Live Updates

  • 11:59 PM IST

    ‘TRADEMARK ‘- DJOKOVIC SPECIAL

  • 11:57 PM IST

    CTRL+V – NOVAK DJOKOVIC

  • 11:56 PM IST

    Matteo ‘All Class’ in Post-Match Interview

  • 11:55 PM IST
    Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini says: “It’s just been unbelievable feelings, maybe too many to handle. For sure, he was better than me. Well done to him, he is writing the history of the sport and he deserves all the credit. I’m really happy with the final and hopefully it will not be my last one here or my last one in a slam so honoured to be here and it’s been a really great run for two weeks.”

    “Also with [winning] Queen’s, I could not ask for more, well, maybe, a bit more.

    “Congratulations to Novak’s team, they are doing something unbelievably every slam, every tournament.
  • 10:49 PM IST

    ‘The DJoker Interview’ while holding his 6th Wimbledon title

  • 10:43 PM IST
    Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says: “It was more than just a battle! Congrats to Matteo for the last two weeks. Hope there’s a great career ahead of you. You’ve got a great game, I felt the ‘Italian hammer’ on my skin in Paris and today”

    “Winning Wimbledon was always a big dream as a kid. I have to repeat it to remind myself and not take it for granted. This is a huge honour and privilege. I constructed a Wimbledon trophy in my room as a 7-year-old. To stand here with this trophy is incredible.”

    20th Grand Slam title: “It means none of us will stop! I have to pay a tribute to Rafa and Roger. They’re legends of our sport and two of the most important players I faced. The reason I’m today, to improve when I broke into the top-10 and lost against these guys, something shifted end of 2010, beginning 2011. The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here.”
  • 10:38 PM IST

    ‘The Joker Caravan Rolls On’

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Today Tennis Updates: Novak Djokovic is the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season. Digest that! How do you stop this man? 13 years since he won his first Grand Slam title. He takes a bite out of the Centre Court grass as has become a tradition for Djokovic.

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Updates, Tennis Score: Sensational from Novak Djokovic to clinch his 20th Grand Slam. What a final – we have been so lucky to witness such a great level from both players. Berrettini pushed Djokovic – it takes two players to have such a great fight. It would not be an overstatement to say this but Djokovic has just taken tennis to another level.