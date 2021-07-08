Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 coverage of women's singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon HIGHLIGHTS, Wimbledon 2021 score and updates, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon Streaming details here. Ashleigh Barty became the first world No. 1 to reach Wimbledon final in five years after she defeated 2018 champion, Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the women's singles semifinals on Thursday. In the summit clash, the top seed Australian will take on Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, who overcame Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, coming back from first set defeat to win 5.7, 6-4,6-4 in nearly two hours. Ashleigh, who will lead the Australian tennis contingent at the Tokyo Olympics this month, took an hour and 26 minutes to prevail over the German opponent. She came back from a break down at 5-3 in the second set to seal the win. Check Wimbledon Live Scores, Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Barty vs Kerber Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live Score Today, Wimbledon 2021 Results