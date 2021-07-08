Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Semifinal UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 coverage of women’s singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon HIGHLIGHTS, Wimbledon 2021 score and updates, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon Streaming details here. Ashleigh Barty became the first world No. 1 to reach Wimbledon final in five years after she defeated 2018 champion, Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the women’s singles semifinals on Thursday. In the summit clash, the top seed Australian will take on Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, who overcame Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, coming back from first set defeat to win 5.7, 6-4,6-4 in nearly two hours. Ashleigh, who will lead the Australian tennis contingent at the Tokyo Olympics this month, took an hour and 26 minutes to prevail over the German opponent. She came back from a break down at 5-3 in the second set to seal the win. Check Wimbledon Live Scores, Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Barty vs Kerber Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live Score Today, Wimbledon 2021 ResultsAlso Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Stream Live Stream Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast in India

Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Day 9 Results: Roger Federer Crashes Out, Novak Djokovic Enters Semis
Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal RESULTS: Federer Knocked Out After Losing to Hurkacz in Straight Sets; Djokovic, Shapovalov Reach Semis

Live Updates

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 FINAL – Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova – SAVE THE DATE!

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: After advancing to her second Slam final, Pliskova says: “I think we played an amazing match, both of us…. Till now I’ve never passed the 4th round, and now I’m in the final, so it’s an incredible achievement for me. It’s tough to enjoy such a fast match, lots of quick winners and errors, so I’m super happy about the win!”

  • 10:23 PM IST

    WATCH IT ON LOOP!

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Updates Today’s Semifinal: “A lot of credit must go to Karolina Pliskova’s coach Sascha Bajin. Every player who has worked with him has improved and the Czech is no different. Also, it’s great to see both Pliskova and the other finalist Ashleigh Barty playing the matches of their lives to reach their first Wimbledon final.” – Tracy Austin

  • 10:15 PM IST

    What a performance, take a bow – Karolina Pliskova!

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Karolina Pliskova has marched into her second Grand Slam final. World No. 13 Pliskova enters her maiden Wimbledon final after losing the first set. She will meet top seed Ash Barty in the title clash. The Czech served extremely well to eke out an incredible win even though Sabalenka didn’t play badly. The latter just missed some crucial points that cost her the match.

  • 10:07 PM IST

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES Pliskova Sets Up Barty Final With Comeback Win! Karolina Pliskova is into her maiden Wimbledon final at the expense of Aryna Sabalenka. After not converting eight breakpoints in the first set, Pliskova produces a serene performance to win in three sets making the most of individual breaks. Pliskova Beats Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Pliskova Tightens Grip! The world no. 13 leading the third set 4-2 win a roller-coaster win in the 6th game. Sabalenka gave it all her, she covered the court well but Pliskova kept her nerves and played better in the crucial moments to step a little closer to the big final. Pliskova 5-7, 6-4, 4-2 vs Sabalenka

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: Sabalenka gets on the board! This time the imposing Belarusian wins the game to love. Can she announce a comeback from here in the match. The second seed looks satisfied after winning her 1st game of the 3rd set. Pliskova 2-1 Sabalenka