Wimbledon HIGHLIGHTS, Semifinal RESULTS AND UPDATES

Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in straight sets 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the second men's singles semifinal of Wimbledon 2021 to book a place in title showdown on Sunday. The world number one will take on Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the summit clash at the Centre Court of All England Club. This will be the 30th Grand Slam final for Djokovic. The Serbian legend is only one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th major which will put him alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the overall tally. Meanwhile, the world number nine Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.