Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE, LATEST FINAL UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 Final LIVE coverage of the men’s singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Next-Gen star Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. Check Wimbledon LIVE score, Wimbledon 2021 results, Wimbledon LIVE Final blog, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE score today Final, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Final, Wimbledon LIVE score here on Indiacom. World number one Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon 2021 final on Sunday to equal the all-time record of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of 20 Grand Slams. The top seed Novak Djokovic will bid for his 20th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon Championships final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday, bringing him to level with Roger Federer and Rafael players with most singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic, who is into his seventh final at the All England Club, is only the second male player after Roger Federer to reach the 30 Grand Slam Final. Federer has reached Grand Slam Final on 31 occasions. It looks likely that the 34-year-old will upstage both Federer and Nadal going forward as he looks fit enough to play on all kinds of surfaces. Check Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Scores Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Berrettini Live Score and Wimbledon Final 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Final Live updates, Djokovic vs Berrettini Wimbledon Final 2021.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Streaming Tennis: When And Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini - All You Need to Know About Men's Singles Final