Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 Final LIVE coverage of the men's singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Next-Gen star Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. World number one Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon 2021 final on Sunday to equal the all-time record of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of 20 Grand Slams. The top seed Novak Djokovic will bid for his 20th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon Championships final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday, bringing him to level with Roger Federer and Rafael players with most singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic, who is into his seventh final at the All England Club, is only the second male player after Roger Federer to reach the 30 Grand Slam Final. Federer has reached Grand Slam Final on 31 occasions. It looks likely that the 34-year-old will upstage both Federer and Nadal going forward as he looks fit enough to play on all kinds of surfaces.

Live Updates

  • 10:43 PM IST
    Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic says: “It was more than just a battle! Congrats to Matteo for the last two weeks. Hope there’s a great career ahead of you. You’ve got a great game, I felt the ‘Italian hammer’ on my skin in Paris and today”

    “Winning Wimbledon was always a big dream as a kid. I have to repeat it to remind myself and not take it for granted. This is a huge honour and privilege. I constructed a Wimbledon trophy in my room as a 7-year-old. To stand here with this trophy is incredible.”

    20th Grand Slam title: “It means none of us will stop! I have to pay a tribute to Rafa and Roger. They’re legends of our sport and two of the most important players I faced. The reason I’m today, to improve when I broke into the top-10 and lost against these guys, something shifted end of 2010, beginning 2011. The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that is not stopping here.”
  • 10:38 PM IST

    ‘The Joker Caravan Rolls On’

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Today Tennis Updates: Novak Djokovic is the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win the first three Grand Slams of the season. Digest that! How do you stop this man? 13 years since he won his first Grand Slam title. He takes a bite out of the Centre Court grass as has become a tradition for Djokovic.

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Updates, Tennis Score: Sensational from Novak Djokovic to clinch his 20th Grand Slam. What a final – we have been so lucky to witness such a great level from both players. Berrettini pushed Djokovic – it takes two players to have such a great fight. It would not be an overstatement to say this but Djokovic has just taken tennis to another level.

  • 10:15 PM IST

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Moment of Glory – Novak Djokovic!

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates: What a moment! 20 Grand Slams for Novak Djokovic! Sixth Wimbledon title for the world number one Serb. Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to match Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the most Grand Slams tally for men’s singles. In the 9th Game of the 4th SET – Berrettini fails to hold his serve. He begins with a confident forehand but soon after, he hits the net on the return. 15-15. Both of them exchange a few blows before Djokovic takes the lead at 30-40. But Berrettini serves with all his might, forcing the top seed to run across court just to fail.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Only Djoker Can do This!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: Djoker Breaks! The world number draws first blood in the 4th SET! It has more of turned into a physical battle. Djokovic and Berrettini have played over three hours now and it’s starting to reflect into their game. The world number one clenches his fist as he turns to the crowd. The top seed smells blood now, Berrettini broken after the Serbian hits a stunning forehand winner to go up 40-30 and soon converts the breakpoint opportunity. Djokovic 4-3 Berrettini in 4th SET