Wimbledon 2021 LIVE QUARTERFINAL LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check the latest Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score, Today’s Latest Tennis updates here. World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in the Wimbledon 2021 second Quarterfinal at the Centre Court on Wednesday.  Courtesy this win, Djokovic reached his 41st semifinal in the Grand Slams. Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown when they make landmark appearances in the quarterfinals. The top seed Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarterfinal at the majors. The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948. Meanwhile, Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors. He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday’s rain. Check Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Making Wimbledon 2021 Quarter Final With 6-2 6-4 6-2 Win Over Cristian Garin

Live Updates

  • 8:54 PM IST

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Next up on Centre Court is 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. He’s been here before once or twice… 18 times in the Wimbledon quarterfinal! Federer will be taking on Hubert Hurkacz.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Djokovic seals the quarterfinal in straight sets vs Fucsovics!

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: Game, set, and match – Djokovic! Marton Fucsovics sends it long, Novak Djokovic is into the semifinal. The world number one reaches his 41st in a Grand Slam, remarkable! Speaking on his win, Novak Djokovic says: “You guys are putting pressure on my answers! It was a solid performance, I started extremely well, didn’t do many things wrong in the first six games. One break of serve in the second and third set was enough to clinch the victory – credit to Marton for fighting and hanging in there, he had a great tournament.”

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Fucsovics holds this time! Venomous forehand from Marton Fucsovics, he comes into the net to close the angle on the next but then whips a forehand long. The Hungarian blasts down a meaty serve before Novak Djokovic goes long and he holds. Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 5-4 Fucsovics

  • 8:38 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Djokovic holds! The top seed apologises immediately after winning the point via the cord. On the next couple of points, Djokovic rifles down a big serve and then a ferocious forehand winner. The Serb legend finds the net with a similarly snappy forehand but holds to 15. Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 5-3 Fucsovics

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Novak Djokovic quickly puts away and hopes the Hungarian had of breaking back with an ace to maintain his advantage in the third set. Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 4-2 Fucsovics

  • 8:22 PM IST

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: Good hold from Marton Fucsovics! The Hungarian plays a superbly engineered point and eventually takes it with a drop volley. It’s good enough for some applause from the world number one. Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Fucsovics

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Fucsovics appears frustrated by a forehand that drifts wide as the breakpoint goes begging, and Novak Djokovic edges in front in the eighth minute of this service game. The world number one eventually holds after a mammoth exchange! Djokovic roars in celebration. Djokovic 2-0 Fucsovics in 3rd Set