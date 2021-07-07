Wimbledon 2021 LIVE QUARTERFINAL LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. After women’s singles quarterfinals in Wimbledon 2021 on Tuesday, it’s time for action in the men’s singles. Check the latest Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score, Today’s Latest Tennis updates here. World No.1 Novak Djokovic takes the opening set of the Wimbledon 2021 Quarterfinal against Marton Fucsovics at the Centre Court on Wednesday. Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown when they make landmark appearances in the quarterfinals. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarterfinal at the majors. The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948. Meanwhile, Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors. He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday’s rain. Check Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Making Wimbledon 2021 Quarter Final With 6-2 6-4 6-2 Win Over Cristian Garin

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates Online: Finally the top seed gets over the line! Novak Djokovic takes the opening set 6-3 vs Marton Fucsovics in 42 minutes. The first set had two storylines. The first five games belong to Djokovic easily, and the next four games were a hard tussle, but ultimately it is about who wins the last point in the set – and Djokovic did just that. Djokovic 6-3 Fucsovics

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: Djokovic raced to such an easy lead – it was so easy, maybe the concentration slipped and the Hungarian storms back in the opening set. Great rally, probably the most entertaining of the match so far as Djokovic draws Fucsovics in and then looks to lob him, but the Serb then undercooks a forehand slice and loses the point. Djokovic 5-3 Fucsovics

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Score and Updates: That’s some turnaround from Fucsovics, he breaks the tops seed! Novak Djokovic has since missed two more set points and now conceded his serve to the Hungarian. The Serb coaxes a loose backhand long. Djokovic 5-2 Fucsovics

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: Great hold for Marton Fucsovics! From two set points down, the Hungarian gets on the board. The biggest cheer of the afternoon so far as Fucsovics breaks his duck. Djokovic 5-1 Fucsovics

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Quarterfinal LIVE SCORE: Brethtaking from World No.1! Novak Djokovic races to a love hold and is one game away from taking the opening set. The top seed fools the Hungarian to hit a crosscourt backhand but instead tickles over a drop shot. Djokovic 5-0 Fucsovics

    Wimbledon Live Score And Today Updates: Novak Djokovic is picking up his spot with a deep backhand and brings up two more breakpoints. Just struggling to get to grips with the world number one at the moment, Marton Fucsovics. Djokovic 3-0 Fucsovics

