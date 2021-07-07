Wimbledon 2021 LIVE QUARTERFINAL LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Massive upset at the Centre Court as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer lost his quarterfinal battle against Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-7 on Wednesday. This is first time Federer has been bagelled at the All England Club. The Polish player is playing an all-attacking game against Federer which is proving to be a huddle for the latter the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinal at the Centre Court. Earlier, World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in the Wimbledon 2021 second Quarterfinal on Wednesday. Courtesy this win, Djokovic reached his 41st semifinal in the Grand Slams. Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown when they make landmark appearances in the quarterfinals. The top seed Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarterfinal at the majors. The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948. Meanwhile, Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors. He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday's rain.