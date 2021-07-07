Wimbledon 2021 LIVE QUARTERFINAL LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Massive upset at the Centre Court as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer lost his quarterfinal battle against Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-7 on Wednesday. This is first time Federer has been bagelled at the All England Club. The Polish player is playing an all-attacking game against Federer which is proving to be a huddle for the latter the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinal at the Centre Court. Earlier, World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in the Wimbledon 2021 second Quarterfinal on Wednesday. Courtesy this win, Djokovic reached his 41st semifinal in the Grand Slams. Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown when they make landmark appearances in the quarterfinals. The top seed Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarterfinal at the majors. The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948. Meanwhile, Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors. He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday's rain.

Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST
    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Hurkacz ‘super proud’ with win! The 24-year-old Hurkacz, who has just knocked out Roger Federer: “It’s super special for me playing on this special court against Roger, it’s a dream come true. I’m super-proud and super-happy to be here. I cannot wait for the next one.”

    Asked if he believed he could win, he replied: “Probably not, the special things he has done here throughout his whole career.”
  • 11:35 PM IST

    ‘One of the nicest guys on tour’ doing Magical Things

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Legends leaving sadly? If this is the end for Roger Federer at Wimbledon, it will be a sad way for two of the best players – Federer and Serena Williams – to ever grace the prestigious courts to have exited the tournament. Williams, a seven-time champion, had to pull out of her first-round match because of injury, and now 8-time winner Federer leaves, handed a 6-0 thumping in his final set. Both are 39 and it would be a great story to see either or both of them here next year.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    ‘Rapturous ovation’

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Is that the end of the love affair between Federer and the Centre Court? Hurkacz respectfully stands back and applauds as the eight-time champion is given a rapturous ovation on the way to the locker room. Head bowed, Federer trudges towards the canvas, finally looking up and waving to all corners before disappearing.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    What a feeling, Hubert Hurkacz, soak in the moment!

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score and Latest Updates: MASSIVE UPSET! 8-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer loses to Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-7(4),0-6 in the quarterfinal. One of the loudest roars can be heard at the All England Club as it greets Federer walking to the baseline. He’s been bagelled for the very first time at Wimbledon. Will he ever grace Centre Court again? Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, the world number 18 and 14th seed, wins it in three sets. Hubert Hurkacz beats Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Game and second set – Hurkacz! The Polish produces another cannonball of service and with that, he takes the second set 7-6 (4)! The Swiss maestro bats a forehand into the guts of the net on the run. But Hurkacz closes the set with a couple of brilliant serves. Federer 3-6 6-7 (4-7) Hurkacz

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES TODAY: Hurkacz breaks back! The 24-year-old Pole is able to generate some serious whip and bounce on that serve, it almost leaps up beyond Federer’s grasp. He rattles to a quick hold and levels up in the second. Federer 3-6, 4-4 Hurkacz

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: A fist pump from Hurkacz after he picks of Roger Federer with a pacy winner from deep. The Swiss Maestro has a word with the umpire and then rifles down a big serve and follows it up with a sweeping forehand winner to hold. Federer 3-6, 4-1 Hurkacz