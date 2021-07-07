Wimbledon 2021 LIVE QUARTERFINAL LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check the latest Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score, Today’s Latest Tennis updates here. Massive upset on the cards as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer loses first set 3-6 versus Seed No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz. The Polish player produces an all-attacking game to take the opening set of the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinal at the Centre Court. Earlier, World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in the Wimbledon 2021 second Quarterfinal on Wednesday.  Courtesy this win, Djokovic reached his 41st semifinal in the Grand Slams. Djokovic and Roger Federer can inch closer to a Wimbledon title showdown when they make landmark appearances in the quarterfinals. The top seed Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam, plays his 50th quarterfinal at the majors. The Serb tackles Marton Fucsovics, the first Hungarian man to get this far since 1948. Meanwhile, Federer, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday, is in his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final and 58th at the majors. He faces either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz with their last-16 tie still to be decided due to Monday’s rain. Check Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Fucsovics Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Making Wimbledon 2021 Quarter Final With 6-2 6-4 6-2 Win Over Cristian Garin

Live Updates

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: A fist pump from Hurkacz after he picks of Roger Federer with a pacy winner from deep. The Swiss Maestro has a word with the umpire and then rifles down a big serve and follows it up with a sweeping forehand winner to hold. Federer 3-6, 4-1 Hurkacz

  • 10:12 PM IST

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose a hard-fought Round of 16 encounter – 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 to Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in the Mixed Doubles Wimbledon 2021.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Federer breaks in 2nd Set! Roger Federer was sitting with three breakpoints, Hurkacz saves the first two but then undoes that hard work with a double fault. Federer is at 2-0 up in the second, but a set down overall. Federer 3-6, 2-0 Hurkacz

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match: The lanky Pole – Hubert Hurkacz, who had never been past the third round of a slam before this tournament, has just taken the opening set against Roger Federer in a Wimbledon quarterfinal on Centre Court. Read that again! Federer started off this set by telling Hurkacz to serve first, but any nerves from the Pole have quickly left the building and Hurkacz leads. After 28 minutes of action, Federer 3-6 Hurkacz

  • 9:51 PM IST

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online and Latest Updates: Not so much Federer-like! Some unforced errors from the former world number one, he sends a forehand wide and a backhand long and Hurkacz backs up the break by holding in the seventh. The 24-year-old is only one game away from the first set and he’s done a decent enough job to silence the Federer fans. Federer 3-5 Hurkacz

  • 9:46 PM IST

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Hurkacz gets the break! Wow, we have a match at our hands on Centre Court. Hurkacz is a tough man to clear, Federer tries that when trying to fend off a breakpoint, but the 6ft 5inches Pole slams it away for the break in the sixth game of set one. Federer 2-4 Hurkacz

  • 9:39 PM IST

