Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal

Wimbledon 2021 men's singles Semifinals coverage where world number one Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz take the centre stage. Roger Federer-slayer Hubert Hurkacz makes a massive comeback against Matteo Berrettini in the third set to clinch it in the tie-breaker 7-6 and force the fourth in the first men's singles semifinal at the Centre Court on Friday. World number one Novak Djokovic says he will 'need to be at his best' to beat Denis Shapovalov and reach a third consecutive Wimbledon final. Djokovic, who won the grass Grand Slam in 2018 and 2019, faces Canada's 10th seed in the semi-finals on Friday. In the other last-four tie, seventh seed Berrettini faces Federer's conqueror Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men's major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass.

    Wimbledon Live Score Today Match: Hercules Hurkacz! Matteo Berrettini saves the first set point but now comes the Hubert Hurkacz serve.. and this time the 14th seed clinches the third set 7-6 (3). Game on in this semifinal. Hurkacz hit only his 2nd ace of the match in that game. He holds serve to make it 5-5 in the 3rd set and live to fight again. It was not an easy service hold as Berrettini was looking sharp and hitting those forehand winners well. But Hurkacz is pumped up and the Center Court crowd is doing its bit to keep his belief alive. Berrettini 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 vs Hurkacz

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: Hubert Hurkacz take a bow! The Polish wriggles out of trouble. He holds the service despite being under the pump in the 12th game. We are heading into the tie-breaker. Can the Polish man come up with something better and force a 4th set in the first men’s singles semifinal in Wimbledon 2021? Wow, what a game so far from both these gentlemen. Berrettini 6-6 vs Hurkacz in 3rd Set

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Hurkacz Stays Alive! Hurkacz was under some pressure again but he has served better in the 3rd set. The Polish has suddenly found a next gear and more zip about him, rattling to a love hold to whistles from the All England faithful. Hurkacz meets an overhead at the net, and another as Berrettini refuses to go away but the Italian can’t get enough on his final effort. It’s now Hurkacz who is fist-pumping after a wonderful close-range pick up to hold. Berrettini 6-3, 6-0, 5-5 vs Hurkacz

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Pure treat for sore eyes! We’re now witnessing a whole repertoire of strokes in Matteo Berrettini’s arsenal. Punchy serves, big forehands and the cutest of drop shots. At the moment, there seems to be no problem in Berrettini’s game that Hurkacz can exploit. The Italian is improving and peaking at the right time. Berrettini leads 4-3 in the 3rd set vs Hurkacz

    Berrettini is in ‘Fine Form’ at Wimbledon 2021

    Wimbledon Live Updates Today’s Semifinal: After 10 games, Hubert Hurkacz holds his serve. It’s been a dramatic turnaround for the Polish player but he has begun the 3rd set well. It’s a hold of serve for Hurkacz who makes it 1-1. The lanky Pole punches the air in relief as the crowd eggs him on. Can he make something happen in the third set? We’ll find out shortly. Berrettini 6-3, 6-0, 1-1 vs Hurkacz

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Hubert Hurkacz has been for a bathroom break, probably to try and regain some composure. The Centre Court crowd are willing him on, can that be the difference? Matteo Berrettini has won 11 games in a row. Can Hubert Hurkacz finally end the streak?

    ‘Magnificent Matteo’, only one set away from 1st Wimbledon final

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Game and second set – Berrettini! Splendid job from Matteo Berrettini, sending Hubert Hurkacz the wrong way with a wonderful forehand to win the second set without dropping a game. The Italian is ooking good for a place in his first Wimbledon final. In less than 30 minutes, Berrettini wraps up the 2nd set. This time, Hurkacz gets bageled. Wow!! Berrettini 6-3, 6-0 vs Hurkacz