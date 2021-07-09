Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles Semifinals where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Canada’s rising star – Denis Shapovalov at the Centre Court on Friday. Check Wimbledon LIVE score, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon LIVE blog, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE score today, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE, Wimbledon LIVE score here on Indiacom. Novak Djokovic is now only one set away from his 30th Grand Slam final, the world number one clinches the first two sets 7-6 (3), 7-5 against Denis Shapovalov in the men’s singles semifinal at the Centre Court. Wimbledon Live Score and Tennis Live Updates from Centre Court. Matteo Berrettini becomes the first Italian to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. What a performance from the 25-year-old Italian star. Can he go one step ahead and get the job done in the final? He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men’s major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass. Check Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Streaming Online: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Tennis Stream And TV Broadcast

Also Read - Novak Djokovic All Praise For Denis Shapovalov Ahead of Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final
Also Read - Denis Shapovalov Reacts Ahead of Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Against Novak Djokovic

Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Today: Determined Djokovic Comes Out on Top Again! The world number one once again saves 2 breakpoints. The second game also witnessed 3 deuces before Djokovic sealed the game with an ace and a loud roar. Djokovic 1-1 Shapovalov

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic takes a crucial two-set lead in the semifinal against Denis Shapovalov. The world number one continues to win the crucial points and he clinches the second set 7-5. The top seed now has a foot in the final of Wimbledon 2021. He is well on course to enter his 3rd consecutive Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, Shapovalov is losing his mind on the chair umpire, more of venting his frustration now. Djokovic 7-6 (3), 7-5 Shapovalov

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Djokovic on a Roll at Centre Court!

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: DJOKOVIC BREAKS! The world number one is on the march here at the All England Club. A breakpoint just at the correct time for Djokovic again and again Shapovalov serves a double fault out of nowhere. Djokovic will serve for the 2nd set now. Things quickly going downhill for the 10th seed Canadian now. Djokovic 6-5 Shapovalov

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Canadian holds! Both players are holding on to their service games without much trouble. However, Shapovalov was in some spot of bother in his 5th service game as he faces some trouble as Djokovic again looks to up his game in the big points. We are possibly heading towards another tie-breaker. Djokovic 4-5 Shapovalov

  • 10:48 PM IST

    ‘Just Djokovic Things’

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE Shapovalov once again fails to seize the opportunity against the world number one. He was 40-15 but Djokovic saves two breakpoints again. Both players played 18 and 17 shots rallies. Shapovalov shows fight wit another forehand winner and asks the crowd to cheer for him but Djokovic goes through all this to win the game and make it 3-3. Djokovic 3-3 vs Shapovalov

  • 10:38 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Djokovic Saves Break Points! The world number one showcasing his full range here on the Centre Court. He wins five consecutive points after going down love-40. A forehand winner to gain an advantage and then Shapovalov hits into the net. Meanwhile, legendary football star – David Beckham witnessing Djokovic magic from the stands at the All England Club. Djokovic 7-6 (7-3), 2-2 vs Shapovalov

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates: Djokovic and Shapovalov have held their serves so far in the first two games of the 2nd SET. The first set saw a break in the third game. What will happen next, we’ll find out. Shapovalov starts the 2nd set like he had started the first – in full control! The Canadian off by sealing his service game by love. Djokovic holds serve too. Djokovic 1-1 Shapovalov

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Tennis of The ‘Highest Order’