Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of men's singles Semifinals where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Canada's rising star – Denis Shapovalov at the Centre Court on Friday. Novak Djokovic storms into his 30th Grand Slam final with an emphatic victory over Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in the men's singles semifinal at the Centre Court. The world number one will take on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon 2021 final on Sunday. Matteo Berrettini becomes the first Italian to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon. What a performance from the 25-year-old Italian star. Can he go one step ahead and get the job done in the final? He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men's major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass.