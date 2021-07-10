Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of men's singles Semifinals where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Canada's rising star – Denis Shapovalov at the Centre Court on Friday. Novak Djokovic storms into his 30th Grand Slam final with an emphatic victory over Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5  in the men's singles semifinal at the Centre Court. The world number one will take on Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon 2021 final on Sunday. Matteo Berrettini becomes the first Italian to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon. What a performance from the 25-year-old Italian star. Can he go one step ahead and get the job done in the final? He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men's major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass.

Live Updates

  • 12:59 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic to meet Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon 2021 final

  • 12:58 AM IST

  • 12:53 AM IST

    ‘Some Bromance’ @ Centre Court!

  • 12:52 AM IST
    Novak Djokovic reacts after reaching his 3rd consecutive Wimbledon final: “I don’t think the scoreline says enough about the performance and the match. He was serving for the first set, he was perhaps the better player in the second set. I want to give him a round of applause for all he is done today and this week. It was his first Grand Slam final, you could see the emotions, we will see more of him, he is a great player.

    “Yes, you can say so obviously. The most special tournament in the world for me and on this court, there is no holding back when you step on the court in the later stages. I always dream of winning and the dream goes on. I try to bring out my best and see what happens. Giving up is never an option.”
  • 12:49 AM IST

    ‘Keep you head high’ – Denis Shapovalov!

  • 12:49 AM IST
    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Semifinal Scores: Credit to Denis Shapovalov as well, the young Canadian can take so much away from this semifinal. He was playing his first Grand Slam semi-final and still gave a tough fight to the world number one. The whole contest speaks volumes about Shapovalov’s skill and talent.
    The tears at the end of the match and the performance in his first semifinal proved how much it meant to him.
  • 12:22 AM IST

    NOVAK IS UNSTOPPABLE, THE WORLD KNOWS IT!

  • 12:21 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic is in the Wimbledon final! The world number one has already picked up the Australian Open and French Open titles this year. He has played 20 Grand Slam matches played in 2021 and won all 20 Grand Slam matches! Mind-boggling! Matteo Berrettini stands between Djokovic and his sixth Wimbledon victory.

  • 12:10 AM IST

    30th Grand Slam final of Novak Djokovic’s career

  • 12:06 AM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Online And Updates: Game. set. Match. Novak Djokovic is unstoppable at Wimbledon 2021. Third Grand Slam final of 2021. Three sets away from his 20th career major title. The world number one is playing ‘God-Level’ tennis at the moment and it looks scary. He will take on Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Hubert Hurkacz, on Sunday. Djokovic 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-5 Beats Shapovalov