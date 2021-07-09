Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles Semifinals where the likes of world number one Novak Djokovic, young stars – Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer-slayer Hubert Hurkacz will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon LIVE score, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon LIVE blog, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE score today, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE, Wimbledon LIVE score here on Indiacom. It’s time for action in the second semifinal – Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Wimbledon Live Score from Centre Court. Matteo Berrettini becomes the first Italian to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. What a performance from the 25-year-old Italian star. Can he go one step ahead and get the job done in the final? He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men’s major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass. Check Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Streaming Online: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Tennis Stream And TV Broadcast