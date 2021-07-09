Wimbledon LIVE SCORE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles Semifinals where the likes of world number one Novak Djokovic, young stars – Denis Shapovalov, Matteo Berrettini and Roger Federer-slayer Hubert Hurkacz will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon LIVE score, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon LIVE blog, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE score today, Wimbledon 2021 LIVE, Wimbledon LIVE score here on Indiacom. It’s time for action in the second semifinal – Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Wimbledon Live Score from Centre Court. Matteo Berrettini becomes the first Italian to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. What a performance from the 25-year-old Italian star. Can he go one step ahead and get the job done in the final? He will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in the final. Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Grand Slam, an achievement that would draw him level with Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time list for men’s major singles titles. Djokovic has a 6-0 record over Shapovalov, including a 7-5 7-5 win at the ATP Cup in January, but has never played the world number 12 on grass. Check Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Shapovalov Wimbledon 2021.Also Read - LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Semi-Finals Streaming Online: How to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Tennis Stream And TV Broadcast

Live Updates

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Djokovic Breaks! Wow, what a moment, the young Canadian falters in the pressure moments. For all the brilliance so far from Shapovalov, it’s the big points, the big moments that matter. And the best player in the world – Djokovic knows how to win them. Shapovalov fought back after going down love-30 but Djokovic prevails somehow. A long forehand return first denied the Canadian access to unlock a set point, he loses his serve in a similar fashion. Djokovic 5-5 Shapovalov

  • 9:48 PM IST

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: Djokovic Survives Nearly! The 19-time Grand Slam champion nearly holds on to his service in the 9th game. Shapovalov gave a major scare to Djokovic. A drop shot to go 30-40 and then levelling the points before Djokovic holds his nerve to win the game. Shapovalov will now serve for the set. Djokovic 4-5 Shapovalov

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Online: Shapovalov acing the first set at the moment! The Canadian holds his next service game at love. Shapovalov making a massive statement in his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance. The 10th seed is now a game away from clinching the 1st set. Djokovic 3-5 Shapovalov

  • 9:37 PM IST

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Today Semifinal Score: Shapovalov breaks! There’s some early trouble for world number one. Shapovalov advances to the net and brings up two break points with a smash through the middle. Djokovic showcases his trademark resilience in getting us back to deuce but then Shapovalov again advances to smash a forehand into the corner. Djokovic 1-2 Shapovalov

  • 9:35 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Top seed starts in style! The world number one Novak Djokovic has won the first game to love. No point for Shapovalov. The young Canadian will look to return the favour early. Djokovic 1-0 Shapovalov

  • 9:23 PM IST

    Grab your seat belts, it’s time now – Djokovic vs Shapovalov

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE and Latest Updates: Novak Djokovic is eyeing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, the record is currently held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is also looking to become only the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov is bidding to reach his first-ever Grand Slam final.

  • 9:13 PM IST

