Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. After Sunday’s break at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Andrey Rublev and Iga Swiatek are all in action on ‘Manic Monday’. World No.1 Novak Djokovic appears to be in cruise control in his fourth-round match against Cristian Garin as he wins first two sets 6-2, 6-4 at the Centre Court. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 per cent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year. Check Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Garin Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Shapovalov makes his first Wimbledon quarter-finals as he beats Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates Online: Novak Djokovic is now just a set away from the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinals as he leads 20th ranked Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4. The Chilean impressed the Center Court crowd with solid Tennis but the world number on Djokovic changed gears at 4-4 and clinched two straight games and seal the second set. Can Garin make a comeback or will it be a cakewalk for Djokovic – we’ll find out shortly!

  • 7:31 PM IST

    First-time ever in Wimbledon quarters – well done, Ash Barty!

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: Top seed – Ashleigh Barty advanced to her first Wimbledon quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-3 win over the current French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Barty started slow but found her rhythm soon and played incredible tennis to frustrate her opponent and eke out a good win.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    ‘On a Rampage’ – Karolina Pliskova

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Updates in India: Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova eased into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ludmilla Samsonova. In other men’s singles match – Canadian star – Denis Shapovalov has a two-set lead over Roberto Bautista Agut in their fourth-round encounter. He leads 6-1, 6-3.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Today: Ashleigh Barty recovered from a break down in the first set to secure the first set 7-5 against Barbora Krejcikova in 47 minutes. Barty’s game got better and better with each point, while Krejcikova had a great start but her consistency dipped as the match progressed.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    ‘Blink And Miss’ – 1st Set in The Bag For World No.1

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: World No.1 Novak Djokovic in ‘Cruise Control’! The Serbian takes the first set of his fourth-round encounter against Cristian Garin 6-2. He broke Chilean twice in the first set and played near-flawless Tennis to clinch the set in 23 minutes.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates: In the other matches, world No.1 and 2019 French Open winner Ashleigh Barty is taking on the current French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova at Court 1.