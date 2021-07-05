Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. After Sunday’s break at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Andrey Rublev are all in action on ‘Manic Monday’. World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year. Check Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Garin Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Djokovic vs Garin Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Angelique Kerber holds her nerve and leads a spirited fightback against American teenage Coco Gauff to take the first set 6-4.

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: Angelique Kerber breaks Coco Gauff’s serve. Both players struggle to settle in and it’s the fifth break in a row at the start of this contest. In the next game – the teenager responds with her own first hold of serve. Gauff produces a brutal, cathartic smash at the net. Gauff 3-4 Kerber

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates Online: Break fest at the Centre Court. Coco Gauff gets broken once again to give the lead back to Angelique Kerber. The German leads 2-1 in the first set.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Meanwhile, US teenager Coco Gauff is up against Angelique Kerber at the Centre Court. Gauff has got broken in the very first game of this fourth round encounter.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Fucsovics will next take on Djokovic in quarters!

  • 8:33 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score, Today’s Tennis Updates: Massive upset in London! Marton Fucsovics knocks out 5th seed Andrey Rublev to make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Rublev was a huge favourite coming into the match but Fucsovics played out of his skin to get past the Russian.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    ‘The Serb Express’ Rolls On!

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Novak Djokovic makes it to a 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. A very routine win for the world number one as he wins it 6-2 6-4 6-2. It will take a herculean effort from someone to stop the Serb legend. It will be a 12th quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon for the five-time champion.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: The Serbian legend – Djokovic gets a double break and he’s just been far too good for the world number 20. Djokovic gives himself space to open up the shoulders to force a brilliant forehand into the corner with Garin nowhere near it. Djokovic 4-1 Garin

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Shapovalov makes his first Wimbledon quarter-finals as he beats Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5