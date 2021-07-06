Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer beats Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to book a place in Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinals on Monday. Check Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates here. Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime outlasts Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2021. . World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. Check Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Federer vs Sonego Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know