Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. Grab your seat belts mates – it's time to shift your focus towards the Center Court where former world number one Roger Federer is in action against Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian star for his fourth-round encounter in Wimbledon 2021. After Sunday's break at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round. Angelique Kerber lands a belting serve to take her first match point. In pursuit of her second Wimbledon title, the German seals her victory over Coco Gauff with an ace. Kerber 6-4, 6-4 Gauff World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year.