Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. Former world number one Roger Federer is in action against Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian star for his fourth-round encounter in Wimbledon 2021. After Sunday's break at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round. Angelique Kerber lands a belting serve to take her first match point. In pursuit of her second Wimbledon title, the German seals her victory over Coco Gauff with an ace. Kerber 6-4, 6-4 Gauff World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. The Serb faces Chilean 17th seed Cristian Garin who had never previously won a main draw match at the tournament before this year.

Live Updates

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Crowd ‘having fun’ at Wimbledon!

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score, Today’s Tennis Updates: Federer breaks! Sonego aims for a down-the-line forehand but misses it completely. A couple of scrappy forehands have cost the Italian, and he trails by a break in this opening set. Federer 4-3 Sonego

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Lorenzo Sonego comes through to hold! Sonego holds finally after 13 minutes, and Federer can’t return it. After approaching the net, it’s Federer who blinks first, getting a poor drop shot to play with and instead spooning it long. Federer 2-3 Sonego

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Sonego holds! It’s breezy out there on Centre Court. Federer aims a backhand down the line and goes off wide. Sonego hammers down an ace to wrap up his latest service game. Federer 1-2 Sonego

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Federer vs Sonego at Center Court!

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Roger Federer leads their head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Lorenzo Sonego at Roland Garros two years ago. The Italian, by contrast, is into the last of 16 for the first time at Wimbledon, having lost in the first round in 2018 and 2019. He has had a good build-up to the tournament, though, finishing as runner-up in Eastbourne the week before the Slam began.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score And Updates: Next up on the Center Court is Swiss maestro – Roger Federer! The 20-time Grand Slam champion will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round encounter at the All England. This is the 18th time that the Swiss great has reached the second week at Wimbledon. After looking out of sorts in his opener against Adrian Mannarino, Federer defeated Richard Gasquet and Britain’s Cam Norrie en route to the last 16.

  • 10:05 PM IST
    Wimbledon Live Score, Today’s Tennis Updates: Angelique Kerber speaks following her win over Coco Gauff: “I have to say Coco is such a great talented player. She has such a great future in front of her. She will play here so many times and maybe one time she will get the title. I really enjoy my time here. I really enjoy playing in front of you guys again. That gives me the energy to play my best tennis.”
  • 9:52 PM IST

    Game, Set, Match – Angelique Kerber!

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Very impressive from the 2018 Wimbledon champion! Angelique Kerber lands a belting serve to take her first match point. In pursuit of her second Wimbledon title, the German seals her victory over Coco Gauff with an ace. Kerber 6-4, 6-4 Gauff