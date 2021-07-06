Hello and a very warm welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of day 7 where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the center stage. 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer clinches the first two sets of his fourth-round Wimbledon 2021 encounter versus Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4 at the Centre Court. Check Wimbledon 2021 Live Score and Updates here. Grab your seat belts mates – it’s time to shift your focus towards the Center Court where former world number one Federer is in action against Sonego, the Italian star for his fourth-round encounter in Wimbledon 2021. After Sunday’s break at Wimbledon 2021, everyone is back on the court to begin the fourth round. Angelique Kerber lands a belting serve to take her first match point. In pursuit of her second Wimbledon title, the German seals her victory over Coco Gauff with an ace. Kerber 6-4, 6-4 Gauff World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 at the Centre Court in his fourth-round match to advance into his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Tunisian Ons Jabeur upsets former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. A stunning performance from the Arab to convert 100 percent of the breakpoints she created for herself. Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini beats Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina. World number one Djokovic, chasing a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th major, is already halfway to becoming just the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam. Check Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego Live Scores Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Federer vs Sonego Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, Wimbledon 2021 Live updates, Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

Live Updates

  • 12:28 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Federer, only 1 set away from another Wimbledon quarterfinal!

  • 12:24 AM IST

    Massive Upset as Zverev gets knocked out in 4th Round!

  • 12:24 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Game, set and Felix Auger-Aliassime! In parallel universe – the 20-year-old Canadian wraps up a five-set victory over fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Court 1 in style to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Canadian fluffed a drop shot with his first match point but on his second opportunity, he crunched a smash at the net to seal a brilliant win. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 Alexander Zverev

  • 12:21 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: The eight-time champion Roger Federer is a set away from yet another Wimbledon quarterfinal. Time is running out for the Italian to make a comeback into this contest. I Federer’s form is improving when those serves go into play. Giving up no break point opportunities to his opponent. Federer leads Sonego 7-5 6-4

  • 12:12 AM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Sonego is getting some Centre Court crowd going! The 26-year-old Italian played a scintillating running forehand and raised his arms WWE-style and asking the crowd to back him up. Sonego batters down a couple of forehands that Federer can’t return, and the Swiss will have to serve this set out. Federer 7-5 5-4 vs Sonego

  • 12:03 AM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score, Today’s Tennis Updates: Federer Punishes Sonego! The 20-time Grand Slam champion appears to be ‘in the zone’ now as he breaks Sonego once again in this match. Sonego has to learn quickly here from his mistakes. If Federer has time to set up with a forehand, he is going to punish you. Federer 3-2 Sonego

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE UPDATES Today Match: Roger Holds! Federer sends a backhand swirling past Sonego to get to 40-0 but then dumps an easy drop shot into the net. Next up, Sonego spears a frustrated forehand long, and that’s a hold for Federer. Federer 2-2 Sonego

  • 11:54 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: Action on Court 1. Zverev breaks back! Felix Auger-Aliassime had a point for a double break and a 3-0 lead in this final set but he couldn’t take it – and now Zverev has just broken back to love. 2-2 in sets and now 2-2 in games over. Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 2-2 Zverev

  • 11:49 PM IST

    ‘The Maestro’ has seen quite a few Manic Mondays in his career

  • 11:45 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: First Set belongs to the Master! The eight-time Wimbledon champions took the scenic route, but that’s the first set on the board for Federer. He won 73% of points behind his first serve, but 17 unforced errors to 14 winners will be a concern for the Swiss. Lorenzo Sonego will serve first to start the second set. Federer 7-5 vs Sonego