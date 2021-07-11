Novak Djokovic once again showcased his winning mentality and never-give-up attitude as he battled past seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon 2021 final to clinch his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday. In the summit clash at the All England Club, the world number one dealt with the brute force of young Berrettini and hostile Centre Court crowd to lay down his claim as arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport. Djokovic beat Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of The Championships in over three hours and 23 minutes. It was his 34th win in 37 matches this season.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pays Tribute to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Record-Equalling 20th Major

The 34-year-old drew level with his great rivals, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal, who he has chased ever since he captured his first major title at the 2008 Australian Open. Djokovic, who has already clinched his ninth Australian Open crown in February and a second Roland Garros title last month, will now stake his claim for the calendar-year Grand Slam after earning his sixth trophy at the All England Club.



Only four men in the history of Tennis have arrived in New York City with the season's first three major championships in their bags, and in a couple of months' time the 34-year-old Djokovic will hope to emulate Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) in winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single season.

In the first set, Djokovic let slip a 5-2 advantage, much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd who encouraged first-time major finalist Berrettini. Both players got off to a nervous start, but once Berrettini pushed a forehand long when Djokovic served at 1-1, 0/30, the momentum swung initially in the top seed’s favour.

Berrettini saved a set point in a 22-point service hold at 2-5 during a run of three straight games and the Italian subsequently held his nerve in the tie-break, which ended with an ace after Djokovic had made uncharacteristic errors.

Playing his first major final, Berrettini suddenly started playing with a renewed confidence and got the desired boost that needed to take on a player like Djokovic. However, the world number one had other ideas and ran out to a 4-0 advantage in the second set. But once again, fom 1-5 down, Berrettini secured three straight games. He saved three set points — and won five straight points — at 3-5 to put the pressure back on Djokovic, who stayed calm to close out to love for one-set apiece.



In the third set, Djokovic gained an early break and started playing the mental game by wearing down Berrettini on his backhand and second serve. As he walked across for the change of ends, he pointed his finger to his head. Seems more like an indication that Djokovic had figured out a way to combat Berrettini’s power and regain control of his own destiny. Once Djokovic attacked the net to save two break points at 2-3, 15/40, and fed no pace to Berrettini’s forehand, it became largely a procession.

When Berrettini struck a double fault at 3-3 in the fourth set, Djokovic didn’t look back and soon converted his third championship point on Berrettini’s serve, falling to the ground in celebration of his historic triumph.

Meanwhile, Djokovic becomes only the fourth man in the Open Era – since April 1968 – to capture three straight Wimbledon titles, after Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras.