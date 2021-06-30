Living up to his billing as the top contender to lift the title at the All England Club, world number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round at Wimbledon 2021 as he thumped South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Wednesday. In a repeat of the 2018 final of the grass-court Slam, Djokovic triumphed once again without breaking a sweat in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. The Serbian champ was dominant from start to finish and didn’t face a breakpoint as he reached the third round in Wimbledon for the 15th time. Also Read - VIDEO: Roger Federer Wins Hearts With Funny Response to Interviewer After Wimbledon 2021 Scare

Djokovic, who is eyeing for his sixth Wimbledon trophy – and an all-time record-tying 20th Grand Slam crown – improved his win-loss record at the All England Club to 74-10. The 34-year-old won 84 per cent of the points on his first serve and 73 per cent of the points on the second serve. Djokovic is also aiming for a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, a feat that only Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras have achieved previously.



Meanwhile, Australian star – Nick Kyrgios marked his long-awaited return to action by completing a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 win over Ugo Humbert on Wednesday in match held over from the previous evening. The play was suspended at 3-3 in the deciding set at 11PM on Tuesday after 21st seed Humbert had led by two sets to one.

But Kyrgios, one of the biggest draws in the sport, showed great composure to finish the job on Court One and set up a second-round clash with Italian Gianluca Mager.

Djokovic on Day One: 46-second service game Kyrgios on Day Two: Hold my Pimm’s#Wimbledon | @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/U0ooC2Im97 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021



In another men’s singles match, seventh-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini scored a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Guido Pella of Argentina in two hours and 16 minutes to advance to the second round. The 25-year-old Berrettini smashed 20 aces.

“[My confidence was] definitely something that helped me today when things got a little bit complicated,” said Berrettini.

Also winning was Kei Nishikori, who became only the 12th active player to record 100 Grand Slam match wins after he defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the second round.

However, 20th seed Aslan Karatsev, a rising start from Russia, crashed out in the first round after he lost to Jeremy Chardy 7-6(4), 7-6(6), 6-3.

In the women’s singles events – France’s world No. 58 Alize Cornet caused a major upset when she beat world No. 7 Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-2, 6-1 in their delayed first-round match at Wimbledon in one hour and 22 minutes. This is the second time in three weeks that Alize has beaten the 21-year-old Bianca, seeded fifth here.

The Frenchwoman had won their second-round clash in Berlin a fortnight ago, going on to reach her first grass-court semi-final. Alize will meet the winner of the match between Greet Minner of Belgium and Alja Tomljanovic of Australia.

World number five Elina Svitolina was made to work hard in hard in her Wimbledon opener on Wednesday as the Ukrainian sealed a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory over unseeded Belgian Alison Uytvanck.