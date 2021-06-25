New Delhi: After a breathtaking French Open 2021, the classic Wimbledon is all set to thrill the Tennis fans. The Wimbledon Championships will begin on 28th June in England. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion from 2019 (as the event was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19) whereas Simona Halep is the Women’s singles champions. Also Read - Two-Time Olympic Tennis Champ Andy Murray to Compete at Olympics

Here are all the details of Wimbledon 2021:

Seedings: Novak Djokovic will be the top seed for the championships while eight-time champion Roger Federer has been given the seventh seed. Djokovic and Federer are in the same draw and they could potentially meet one another in the quarter-final clash.

Men – 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6. Roger Federer (SUI) 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 8. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN).

Women – Ashleigh Barty will be the top seed in the women’s category. The top-eight includes players like Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek.

Schedule: Note – Action will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

First Monday From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round First Tuesday From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round First Wednesday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round First Thursday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round First Friday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Saturday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Middle Sunday No play

Second week Second Monday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Round of 16

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles Second Tuesday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles Second Wednesday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s Singles Quarter-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles Second Thursday From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Second Friday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles & Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final Second Saturday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles and Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final and third/fourth place play-off Second Sunday From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Boys’ Singles Final

Girls’ Singles Final

Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Finals. When And Where to Watch: Wimbledon 2021 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports network in India. You can catch the Live action on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD and HD channels. Disney+Hotstar will provide the Live Streaming of the Grand slam.

Prize Money

Round Singles (in Pounds) Doubles (in Pounds) Mixed Doubles (in Pounds) Winner 1,700,000 480,000 100,000 Losing Finalist 900,000 240,000 50,000

Information as per the Wimbledon website.