New Delhi: After a breathtaking French Open 2021, the classic Wimbledon is all set to thrill the Tennis fans. The Wimbledon Championships will begin on 28th June in England. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion from 2019 (as the event was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19) whereas Simona Halep is the Women's singles champions.

Here are all the details of Wimbledon 2021:

Seedings: Novak Djokovic will be the top seed for the championships while eight-time champion Roger Federer has been given the seventh seed. Djokovic and Federer are in the same draw and they could potentially meet one another in the quarter-final clash.

Men – 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6. Roger Federer (SUI) 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 8. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN).

Women – Ashleigh Barty will be the top seed in the women’s category. The top-eight includes players like Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek.

Schedule: Note – Action will begin from 3:30 PM IST.

First Monday

From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round

First Tuesday

From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round

First Wednesday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

First Thursday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round

First Friday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles

First Saturday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles

Middle Sunday

No play

Second week

Second Monday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Round of 16
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles

Second Tuesday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen’s Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Second Wednesday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s Singles Quarter-finals
Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles

Second Thursday

From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court 

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals
Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles

Second Friday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals
Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles & Doubles
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Second Saturday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court

Ladies’ Singles Final
Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles and Doubles
Quad Wheelchair Singles Final and third/fourth place play-off

Second Sunday

From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court

Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Boys’ Singles Final
Girls’ Singles Final
Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Finals.

When And Where to Watch:

Wimbledon 2021 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports network in India. You can catch the Live action on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD and HD channels. Disney+Hotstar will provide the Live Streaming of the Grand slam.

Prize Money

Round Singles (in Pounds) Doubles (in Pounds) Mixed Doubles (in Pounds) 
Winner1,700,000480,000100,000
Losing Finalist900,000240,00050,000

Information as per the Wimbledon website.