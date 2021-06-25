New Delhi: After a breathtaking French Open 2021, the classic Wimbledon is all set to thrill the Tennis fans. The Wimbledon Championships will begin on 28th June in England. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion from 2019 (as the event was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19) whereas Simona Halep is the Women’s singles champions. Also Read - Two-Time Olympic Tennis Champ Andy Murray to Compete at Olympics
Here are all the details of Wimbledon 2021:
Seedings: Novak Djokovic will be the top seed for the championships while eight-time champion Roger Federer has been given the seventh seed. Djokovic and Federer are in the same draw and they could potentially meet one another in the quarter-final clash.
Men – 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6. Roger Federer (SUI) 7. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 8. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN).
Women – Ashleigh Barty will be the top seed in the women’s category. The top-eight includes players like Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu, Serena Williams and Iga Swiatek.
Schedule: Note – Action will begin from 3:30 PM IST.
First Monday
From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round
First Tuesday
From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies Singles First Round
First Wednesday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round
First Thursday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles First Round
First Friday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles
First Saturday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles
Middle Sunday
No play
Second week
Second Monday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Singles Round of 16
Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Round of 16
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles
Second Tuesday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen’s Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Second Wednesday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s Singles Quarter-finals
Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Second Thursday
From 11 am on outside courts, 1 pm on No.1 Court and 1.30 pm on Centre Court
Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals
Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles
Second Friday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals
Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles & Doubles
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles & Doubles
Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final
Second Saturday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court
Ladies’ Singles Final
Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles and Doubles
Quad Wheelchair Singles Final and third/fourth place play-off
Second Sunday
From 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 2pm on Centre Court
Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Boys’ Singles Final
Girls’ Singles Final
Boys’ and Girls’ Doubles Finals.
When And Where to Watch:
Wimbledon 2021 will be telecasted Live on the Star Sports network in India. You can catch the Live action on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD and HD channels. Disney+Hotstar will provide the Live Streaming of the Grand slam.
Prize Money
|Round
|Singles (in Pounds)
|Doubles (in Pounds)
|Mixed Doubles (in Pounds)
|Winner
|1,700,000
|480,000
|100,000
|Losing Finalist
|900,000
|240,000
|50,000
Information as per the Wimbledon website.