London: Nick Kyrgios made it to his maiden Slam final at the SW19 but not in the way he would have wanted. The Australian got a walkover from Rafael Nadal, who pulled out of the tournament owing to an abdominal injury. With Kyrgios set to face Novak Djokovic in the summit clash, the Aussie was spotted getting cosy with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi during the practice session at SW19 on Friday.

The pictures are oh-so-lovey-dovey and is breaking the internet. Costeen took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in story. Here are a couple of pictures:

After Kyrgios reached the summit clash, Costeen took to Instagram and wrote: "Finals of Wimbledon. This is insane. I love you and we all can't wait to see you out there with all our support@kingkyrgios."

Reports suggest that the two have already got engaged earlier this year. There is no confirmation on it as yet.

Kyrgios, who gets backing from Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, is the ninth Australian man in the Open Era to play in a Wimbledon final.

At 40th in the world, Kyrgios is the lowest-ranked player to reach the SW19 final since Philippoussis was beaten by Roger Federer 19 years ago.

Ahead of the summit clash, Novak Djokovic told Sport Klub: “With Kyrgios you often see situations like this on the court. It’s always fun but, on the other hand, maybe not so much for his opponent.

“The thing is, it’s about him, and like it or not, he pays a lot of attention to tennis. I see it’s good that he attracts a group of young people who follow him, love him and like him because he is different and plays like this, and I don’t think this is bad for our sport,” he added.