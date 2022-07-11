London: With Nick Kyrgios playing his maiden Slam final, high drama was expected during Sunday’s final at the SW19 and the Australian did not disappoint his fans. Despite losing the final against Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), Kyrgios stole the show with his antics. During the game, Kyrgios lost his cool on a woman and accused her of having 700 drinks. Later the woman was identified as a Polish lawyer, who claimed she had merely two drinks.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reveals US Open Plans, Says 'Not Vaccinated And Not Planning to Get Vaccinated'

"Kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she's had about 700 drinks bro," he fumed to the chair umpire.

"She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final. There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again and nearly cost me the game," he added.

I love this guy she has had about 700 drinks bro 😂😂 #Kyrgios #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/NX235hA9Wj — 🖤Vicki🤍 (@vickixoxo77) July 10, 2022

Even journalist Piers Morgan weighed in on the spat.

“Kyrgios has stopped blaming his own Player’s Box supporters and is now blaming a woman spectator ‘who’s had like 700 drinks bro’ for distracting him,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.