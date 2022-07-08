London: Nick Kyrgios, who is one of the most followed players in the circuit, made it to his first Slam final on Thursday after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the competition owing to an abdominal injury. It surely was not the way in which Kyrgios would have wanted to enter his maiden Slam final. Following Nadal’s pullout, Kyrgios took to Instagram and wished him speedy recovery and hoped to see him healthy soon.Also Read - Rafael Nadal Reacts After Withdrawing From Wimbledon Due to Injury Ahead of Semis vs Nixk Kyrgios

He wrote on Instagram: "Verified different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon. Till next time…"

Admitting that the communication was late, Nadal confessed that things could have got worse had he continued with the abdominal injury he sustained during his quarters against Taylor Fritz.

“The communication is too late because even like that I was thinking the whole day about the decision to make but I think it don’t make sense to go, even if I tried a lot in my career to keep going. Very tough circumstances in that one I think it’s obvious if I keep going the injury is gonna get worse and worse,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.