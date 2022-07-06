London: Novak Djokovic once again gave fans a proof of why he is rated as the Greatest Of All Time as he rallied from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic battle in the Wimbledon quarter-final. The Serbian beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in three hours and thirty-five minutes on Center Court. Following the win, Djokovic said it was the toilet break when he was two sets down that changed everything for him.Also Read - Novak Djokovic's Gesture Towards Jannik Sinner During Q/F is Heartwarming | VIRAL VIDEO

"Maybe it's the experience, maybe it's the toilet break, maybe everything combined. I am just glad, I am through (to the semi-final)," Djokovic said when asked about his ability to come back from crisis situations.

"As for the first two sets, compared to the last 3, we had probably two different matches. He was the better player in the first two sets. I went out, had a little bit of refreshment, a toilet break and a little pep talk in the mirror, trying to it's actually the truth (laughs)," he added.

“Sometimes, in this kind of circumstance, where not much happening positively for you in terms of tennis and the other guy is dominating, sometimes, these things are necessary. A little break and a little pep talk and trying to recuperate and trying to regather the thoughts,” he added further.

This is not the first time Djokovic has come back from two sets down at the SW19. He has done it thrice and has won 10 5-setters in 11 attempts as he took his winning run at the grass-court Grand Slam to 26 matches.