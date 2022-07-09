London: Novak Djokovic fought hard to come back from behind to win his semi-final at the Wimbledon and make it to another final. The World no.1 stormed into his 8th Wimbledon final, on Friday, beating a resolute Cameron Norrie by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Norrie pushed Djokovic to the limit, but the Serbian held his nerves to eek out the win. Ahead of his summit clash with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, Djokovic spoke of his opponent.Also Read - Highlights Wimbledon 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Semi-final : Djokovic Takes 4th Set 6-2, Races To 8th Wimbledon Final

Novak Djokovic told Sport Klub: "With Kyrgios you often see situations like this on the court. It's always fun but, on the other hand, maybe not so much for his opponent.

The thing is, it's about him, and like it or not, he pays a lot of attention to tennis. I see it's good that he attracts a group of young people who follow him, love him and like him because he is different and plays like this, and I don't think this is bad for our sport.

Without a doubt, Djokovic would start favourites against the first-time Slam finalist.

“I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set. I have had many semifinals at Grand Slams before, but it is never easy walking out onto the court,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview after his win over Norrie.

“You have a lot of pressure and expectations from yourself and others. Cameron didn’t have much to lose, he has been playing the tournament of his life. Playing at home is never easy, but I wish him all the best. He is a great player and I have a lot of respect for him,” he added.