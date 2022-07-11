London: Following his 21st Slam on Sunday at SW19, Novak Djokovic revealed he has not been vaccinated and claimed he has no plans of getting the jab ahead of the US Open. The World No. 1 used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club and seventh overall.Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Loses Cool on Woman During Final; Accuses Her of Having 700 Drinks | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Ahead of the US Open, Djokovic expects US President Joe Biden to lift all vaccine-related restrictions or offer medical exemptions.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," Novak Djokovic said. "The only good news I can have is that they eliminate that protocol that only people who are vaccinated or have some exemption can enter the country. I do not know if it will be possible."

“I’m on vacation. I don’t know if I’ll play a tournament soon or not,” said the Serb. “I’ll rest for the next two weeks, as it’s been a very tough and quite tiring tournament,” he added.

The Serbian extended his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.