London: Novak Djokovic and Roger Feder are among the greatest tennis players of the generation. While Djokovic is still competing around the globe, Federer has not been featuring in tournaments lately due to his injuries. Recently, Djokovic met the Swiss legend at SW19. Following his meet with Federer, Djokovic hailed him as his ‘biggest rival of his career’ and wishes to compete with him soon.Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep Shocks Paula Badosa, To Meet Amanda Anisimova In Quarters

“I told Roger so many people love him, that he has been greeted very nicely and needs to come back so we can play at least once more – as he said it himself. We have all seen how special it was when he entered Centre Court,” Djokovic said reporters. Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Reaches Quarterfinals After Early Scare

He has been struggling with injuries for the past few years and played only a few events – as he said, it was unusual seeing him here at Wimbledon in a different role. I think it’s very important for the sport that players like him compete for as much as possible because it brings a lot of attention and benefits all of us,” Novak Djokovic added. Also Read - Rafael Nadal's Special Message For Roger Federer is GOLD

Celebrating 100 years of Centre Court, the organizers gathered tennis legends from different eras, including Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Djokovic recently beat Dutch star Tim Van Rijthoven in the fourth round at SW19. He would now face Jannik Sinner of Italy. Without a doubt, Djokovic would start overwhelming favourites in that one. The quarters takes place today.

If things go according to expectations, Djokovic would face Rafael Nadal in the summit clash.