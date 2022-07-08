Wimbledon 2022 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie LIVE Score : Djokovic Takes 4th Set 6-2, Races To 8th Wimbledon Final; Djokovic Takes 3rd Set 6-2, Leads 2-1 Against Norrie; Djokovic Equalizes, Takes 2nd Set 6-3; Norrie Takes First Set 6-2 Against Djokovic. In the semifinals on Friday, the top-seeded Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, is up against World No. 9 Cameron Norrie of Britain. It says a lot about Novak Djokovic that a two-sets-to-none hole at Wimbledon on a day he was hardly at his best likely left no one thinking the ultimate outcome was a forgone conclusion.Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Wishes Rafael Nadal Speedy Recovery After Reaching Maiden Final

A lot about his pre-eminence at the All England Club in recent years. A lot about his history of overcoming that sort of deficit. A lot about his ability to adjust, to adapt, to right himself quickly. A lot about what might happen if or, rather, when he got back into the match and it eventually went to a fifth set. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Reacts After Withdrawing From Wimbledon Due to Injury Ahead of Semis vs Nixk Kyrgios

And so it was that Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy that huge lead Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court, earning an 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon with his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Overcomes All Odds to Beat Taylor Fritz to Reach Semis

Among men, only Roger Federer, with 13, has made more semifinal appearances at the place. Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more championships than the seven that Djokovic would reach by lifting the trophy Sunday for what would be a fourth year in a row.

The first player into the women’s semifinals was 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria, who defeated Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in an all-German matchup. Maria is 34, making her only the sixth woman at least that old to get this far at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968.

The others? It’s quite a list: Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Match Point for Novak Djokovic. Will he finish it off in this set and he does. Novak Djokovic races to his 8th Wimbledon Final.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Not the start Norrie was looking for. Djokovic lead by 15-0

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Norrie lives to fight for another game in the set. 4th Set – Djokovic 5-4 Norrie.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Novak Djokovic phenomenal outing is coming to an end. He is leading by two games in the ongoing set. 4th Set – Djokovic 5-3 Norrie.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Novak Djokovic realizes now that this will be no walkover from Norrie. He wins another game in the ongoing 4th set. 4th Set – Djokovic 4-3 Norrie.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Fight from Cameron Norrie continues. The fight which was missing from the previous sets has made an appearance. The see-saw battle beckons and he takes the game. 4th Set – Djokovic 3-2 Norrie.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: The juggernaut continues. Djokovic gets another game under his name. 4th set – Djokovic 3-1 Norrie.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Novak Djokovic wins another game in the 4th set. Norrie is struggling at the moment. He has to play out of his skin to make sure that this is not his last set. 4th set – Djokovic 2-0 Norrie.

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Norrie has to come up with a different plan to counter the genius of Novak Djokovic who is running away with the game here. First game of the 4th set goes to Novak Djokovic. 4th Set (Djokovic 1-0 Norrie)

  • 9:38 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2022 Djokovic vs Norrie, S/F: Another set point for Novak Djokovic. He takes the 3rd set by 6-2 and leads by 1 set win.