London: Novak Djokovic may not always be the crowd favourite but on Tuesday he won hearts at SW19 with his gesture during the quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy. The incident took place in the fourth set when Djokovic hit a powerful forehand to the right corner and that forced Sinner to scramble. Sinner made the return but Djokovic then played a drop shot. Sinner trying to run towards the net to make a return, tumbled and fell down.

Djokovic quickly climbed over the net to check on the young Italian. Soon, Sinner was on his feet and ready to play. Here is the gesture that is winning hearts.

Sinner takes a tumble, and Djokovic is quick to help the Italian back on his feet 🤝#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/NKHENd6PRB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

Also Read - Novak Djokovic Special Message For Roger Federer Ahead of His Quarter-Final

Meanwhile, Djokovic rallied from two sets down to win the match and enter the semis-final. The Serbian beat the Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in three hours and thirty-five minutes on Center Court.

“As for the first two sets, I think in comparison to the last three we had probably two different matches. He was the better player for two sets,” Novak Djokovic confessed, adding, “I went out, had a little bit of refreshment, toilet break and a little pep talk in the mirror. The toilet break was the turning point,” Djokovic said after sealing a semi-final berth.

The 20-time Slam champion Djokovic also praised hi opponent and wished him luck for the rest of the year.