London: After a good first week at the SW19, Rafael Nadal gets ready for the second half of the tournament as he takes on Taylor Fritz of the US. While Nadal – who is yet to drop a set in the tournament – will walk into the encounter as the favourite, the Spaniard believes the American is in good form and it will be a ‘tough’ game.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Special Message For Roger Federer Ahead of His Quarter-Final

“He’s playing well. He’s having an amazing year, winning his first Masters 1000 — against me, in the final. It’s going to be a tough match, but we are in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, so what can I expect?” he said reporters. Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep Shocks Paula Badosa, To Meet Amanda Anisimova In Quarters

He also spoke of how he is coping with his chronic left ankle. Also Read - Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Reaches Quarterfinals After Early Scare

“Although there was a faint injury concern for Nadal, he brushed it aside, saying, “On the other hand, I am a little bit tired of talking about my body. It’s not that I don’t want to answer your question, but at the same time, sometimes I am tired about myself, all the issues that I am having.

“I prefer to not talk about that now. Sorry for that. But I am in the middle of the tournament and have to keep going, no? All respect for the rest of the opponents. I am just trying my best every single day. For the moment, I am healthy enough to keep going and fight for what I want,” concluded Nadal during the post-match press conference.

There were doubts over Nadal’s participation at the SW19 due to a chronic ankle injury. He played through pain throughout the two weeks at Roland Garos.