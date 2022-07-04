London: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are arguably the best tennis players ever. While Federer has not played since he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021 Wimbledon quarter-final, Nadal has continued good good run of form from clay to the grass. And ahead of his fourth-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp on the Centre Court, Nadal had a special message for Roger Federer.Also Read - Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp Wimbledon 2022 Livestream: When And Where To Watch

Nadal confessed that Federer is not just missed at SW19, but also all across the world. Also Read - Roger Federer Returns to Wimbledon to Attend Centre Court Centenary Ceremony

Nadal said: “I think I answered that question, but I’m gonna say it again. Well, it’s a negative thing. But the life, that’s the circle of life, you know. Time happens, and the watch, the clock never stops. This kind of stuff we need to get use. But in a personal way, of course my personal relationship with Roger have been always great, and probably my greatest rival. Also Read - Rafael Nadal On Course As Spanish Stalwart Secures Place In Fourth Round At Wimbledon

“At the same time all the things that we shared together on court is something difficult to describe, the emotions, all the things.And of course I personally miss him in the tennis tour, and tennis of course miss him, tournaments, fans, everyone.”

He went on: “We can’t create a story just about Wimbledon. I think Roger Federer is important in every single tournament. Not only Wimbledon. Is a well-missed player in every single event of tennis, without a doubt.”

There were doubts over Nadal’s participation at the SW19 due to a chronic ankle injury. He played through pain throughout the two weeks at Roland Garos.