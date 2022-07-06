London: In a few hours from now Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Rafael Nadal at the Wimbledon for a spot in the semi-final. This will be the third meeting between the two players. While Nadal beat the American in the Mexico Open in 2020, Fritz bounced back and avenged the loss at the Indian Wells this year. Ahead of the game, America’s Fritz sounded confident as he promised to play aggressive tennis and take his chances against the Spaniard as there will be no pressure on him.Also Read - Rafael Nadal Reacts Ahead of Quarter-Final vs Taylor Fritz

"I was very aggressive in that match. I took my chances. Against someone like Rafa, you have to do it like that," said Fritz reporters ahead of the game.

Fritz claimed that because he will not be the favourite, the pressure will not be on him and that will help with his decision-making as he can freely.

“Decision-making is easy,” he continued. “You don’t think twice, like when you play someone you’re a favourite. Against them I think ‘Should I play like that? Should I be more defensive?’ Against Rafa, it’s simple, because you always make the most aggressive decision. You play more freely,” he added.

Fritz also pointed that in his previous games at the SW19 the pressure was on him as on paper he was expected to beat them.

“During the whole tournament I’ve played against people who, on paper, I had to beat. It’s always more difficult for me to play those games than in those where you’re not the favourite. You’re kind of more liberated,” Fritz concluded.