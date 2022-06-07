Paris: While the world speculates Rafael Nadal would feature in the upcoming Wimbledon or not, the Spaniard has admitted that all of this does not matter as people in Ukraine and Russia are dying. Hailed as an ambassador of the sport, Nadal spoke at length about it after winning his 14th French Open title.Also Read - Rafael Nadal Inches Closer to an Unique Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Feat With French Open Win

Nadal told CNN: "First of all, the world of tennis is zero. When you see families and kids dying and suffering, the rest of the things don't matter. It doesn't matter what Wimbledon does or what ATP does because the real thing and the real drama is that people are dying and a lot of families are suffering. That's the main thing, the rest of the things don't matter."

Meanwhile, Nadal suffered with his chronic foot injury throughout his campaign at the Roland Garos. Following the win, Nadal expressed his desire to play at the Wimbledon. Nadal said after his win at Roland Garos: "Very pleased, obviously. I'm happy. It's been a tough two weeks, but it's also been very exhilarating. And I'll be leaving here with an unforgettable memory," Nadal said.

“I’m going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That’s it. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. I think nobody want to miss Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon,” Nadal added.

In a couple of weeks, it would be clear if Nadal plays or not. His absence would be a big setback for fans who want to see him play.