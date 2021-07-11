Wimbledon Final 2021 LIVE SCORE, LATEST TENNIS UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon Final 2021 LIVE coverage of men's singles final where the world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Next-Gen star Matteo Berrettini at the iconic Centre Court of All England Club. After an action-packed women's singles final in Wimbledon Final 2021 on Saturday, Ashleigh Barty emerged triumphant over Karolina Pliskova – it's time for action in the men's singles. The top seed Novak Djokovic will bid for his 20th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon Championships final against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday, bringing him to level with Roger Federer and Rafael players with most singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic, who is into his seventh final at the All England Club, is only the second male player after Roger Federer to reach the 30 Grand Slam Final. Federer has reached Grand Slam Final on 31 occasions. It looks likely that the 34-year-old will upstage both Federer and Nadal going forward as he looks fit enough to play on all kinds of surfaces.

Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

  • 7:45 PM IST

    The Championships Live Score Updates: World No.1 Hangs On! Djokovic holds his serve to love, much relief for Nole fans. A tie-breaker on cards if Berritini loses on his serving game, that looks highly unlikely at the moment. Djokovic 6-5 Berrettini

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Meanwhile, Indo-American Tennis Player With Wimbledon Glory

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon FINAL 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Berrettini Breaks! What a stunning way to get the break back against the world number one. Not just Italian shirts in the crowd now but everyone up on their feet as Berrettini breaks and get things back on serve. Terrific final! Berrettini wins a long rally and soon gets a breakpoint after an unforced error from Djokovic but a scintillating forehand winner from the left of Berritini just inside the line. The Italian converts the 2nd break point opportunity and has avenged the embarrassment he suffered in the set so far. Just when it looked all over for Berritini lofted a ball from the left of Djokovic, who was standing close to the left end of the nets. Djokovic 5-4 Berrettini

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Score and Updates: Djokovic Keeps Advantage in of 1st Set! Berrettini just needs to stay in touch, hold his serves, and bit by bit calm down and get that backhand working. He once again fails to return one. Djokovic gets another point soon to go up 40-love. Moments later, Berritini manages to scoop one just over the nets to force the top seed to cover the distance and make an erratic return. A booming serve from Djokovic which is returned long by the Italian. Djokovic 5-2 Berrettini

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: Djokovic Holds! In no time, this set is racing away from Matteo Berrettini as a lightning-fast hold to love from Djokovic backs up that break in the best way possible. Djokovic 4-1 Berrettini

  • 7:13 PM IST

    MOMENTS BEFORE WIMBLEDON FINAL

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: Djokovic draws first blood! The world number one nullifies Berrettini’s serve and makes it 30-30. Djokovic forces his opponent to play long by coming closer to the net and it’s 30-40. The Italian turns it into a deuce. Djokovic gets one with the forehand and then his backhand return helps him break! Djokovic 3-1 Berrettini

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE, TENNIS UPDATES TODAY: Nervy Starts For Djokovic and Berritini! The Italian serves a double fault as to go 15-love up and then he returns one in the net. Forehand winner as Djokovic goes up 30-15, Berrettini hits one in the nets again. Another double fault gives Berritini break point opportunity. Djokovic pulls off a deuce after Berritini returns one long. Later a smash from Djokovic allows no chance to Berritini to control his return. The advantage for Djokovic but the Serb hits the nets again. Djokovic 1-1 Berrettini

  • 7:04 PM IST

    WAIT IS OVER!