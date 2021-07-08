Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of women's singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon Live, Wimbledon 2021 Live score and updates, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon Live Streaming here on Indiacom. Top seed Ashleigh Barty is in the Wimbledon 2021 final with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over former champion Angelique Kerber at the Centre Court. What a fantastic moment for world No.1. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets Karolina Pliskova straight afterwards. Belarusian world number four Sabalenka, 23, is making her first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam and comes up against Czech eighth seed Pliskova, who will seek to reach her first major final since 2016. Despite the high-profile absences of defending champion Simona Halep and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, as well as the early exit of Serena Williams, the wide-open women's draw has culminated in the top two seeds facing former world number ones for a spot in Saturday's final. Check Wimbledon Live Scores, Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Barty vs Kerber Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live Score Today, Wimbledon 2021 Results