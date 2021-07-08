Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of women’s singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon Live, Wimbledon 2021 Live score and updates, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon Live Streaming here on Indiacom. Top seed Ashleigh Barty is in the Wimbledon 2021 final with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over former champion Angelique Kerber at the Centre Court. What a fantastic moment for world No.1. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets Karolina Pliskova straight afterwards. Belarusian world number four Sabalenka, 23, is making her first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam and comes up against Czech eighth seed Pliskova, who will seek to reach her first major final since 2016. Despite the high-profile absences of defending champion Simona Halep and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, as well as the early exit of Serena Williams, the wide-open women’s draw has culminated in the top two seeds facing former world number ones for a spot in Saturday’s final. Check Wimbledon Live Scores, Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Barty vs Kerber Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live Score Today, Wimbledon 2021 ResultsAlso Read - Live Cricket Streaming England vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Previews, Team News - Where to Watch ENG vs PAK Stream Live Stream Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast in India

Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Day 9 Results: Roger Federer Crashes Out, Novak Djokovic Enters Semis
Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal RESULTS: Federer Knocked Out After Losing to Hurkacz in Straight Sets; Djokovic, Shapovalov Reach Semis

Live Updates

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming And Updates: The top seed had taken a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker before Kerber hit back by winning three points in succession. However, the German couldn’t save the last three match points, hitting a backhand into the net to crash out after a terrific fightback in the first semifinal.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    Dream come true for Ash Barty!

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Online and Today Updates: Living up to his billing as the top seed, Ashleigh Barty storms in the Wimbledon 2021 final with a straight-set 6-3, 7-6(3) win over former champion Angelique Kerber at the Centre Court on Thursday. What a fantastic match for the world number one! Barty beats Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE and Latest Updates: Tie-breaker time in London! A good service and forehand combination from Barty as she takes the second set into the tie-breaker! What a brilliant forehand in a restricted space from Barty to go up 40-15. Fantastic point starting from the service by the Australian to take this one to the tiebreak. Barty 6-3, 6-6 vs Kerber in 2nd Set

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Excellent come back from the top seed! Barty bounces back to break Kerber’s serve for the 2nd time in this match. Kerber still leads 5-4 in the 2nd set and but the German will be a bit nervous as she is still trailing by a set. Barty to serve for the second time to stay in the set. Barty 6-3, 4-5 vs Kerber in 2nd Set

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Online: German holds! Wonderful service hold from Angelique Kerber. From two break points down, Kerber fist pumps and lets out a huge “come on” roar after a forehand winner down the line seals it. Barty 6-3, 1-4 Kerber

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: Barty finally gets on the board in the 2nd set! The Australian needs a quick, clean hold after losing three games on the bounce and she looks set to get one at 40-0, before snapping a backhand wide. It’s a minor blip in the game for the top seed who holds with a punchy serve to get on the board. Barty 1-3 vs Kerber in 2nd Set

  • 7:25 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score, Today’s Tennis Updates: Kerber holds! The German is building up a real head of steam here, and if Barty doesn’t do something soon, she could find herself in a very difficult position. The top seed makes three back to back to back errors on the backhand, before hitting a forehand into the net as Kerber holds to love. Barty 6-3, 0-3 Kerber

  • 7:17 PM IST

    Top seed playing like one – Barty takes 1st set vs Kerber!