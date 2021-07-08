Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of women's singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Check Wimbledon Live, Wimbledon 2021 Live score and updates, Wimbledon results, Wimbledon Live Streaming here on Indiacom. Aryna Sabalenka takes the first set 7-5 as Karolina Pliskova double faults in 2nd women's singles semifinal of Wimbledon 2021. For the entirety of the first set, Sabalenka was under pressure on her serve and saved eight break points. Top seed Ashleigh Barty is in the Wimbledon 2021 final with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over former champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday. What a fantastic moment for world No.1. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets Karolina Pliskova straight afterwards. Belarusian world number four Sabalenka, 23, is making her first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam and comes up against Czech eighth seed Pliskova, who will seek to reach her first major final since 2016. Check Wimbledon Live Scores, Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates, Barty vs Kerber Live Score and Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online, Wimbledon Live Score Today, Wimbledon 2021 Results