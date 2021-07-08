Wimbledon 2021 LIVE Semifinal LATEST UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our Wimbledon 2021 LIVE coverage of women's singles semifinals where some of the biggest names of the Tennis world will take the centre stage. Aryna Sabalenka takes the first set 7-5 as Karolina Pliskova double faults in 2nd women's singles semifinal of Wimbledon 2021. For the entirety of the first set, Sabalenka was under pressure on her serve and saved eight break points. Top seed Ashleigh Barty is in the Wimbledon 2021 final with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win over former champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday. What a fantastic moment for world No.1. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets Karolina Pliskova straight afterwards. Belarusian world number four Sabalenka, 23, is making her first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam and comes up against Czech eighth seed Pliskova, who will seek to reach her first major final since 2016.

Live Updates

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE Today: Pliskova has a chance to close the game out on love but goes for too much on a forehand. However, the Czech closes the game out with another lovely drop shot and scrambles to her left to pick up the half-volley for a winner. Two well-played drop shots! Pliskova 5-7, 2-2 Sabalenka

  • 9:14 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today: Sabalenka was once again pushed by Plisova right from the very start of the first game of the second set. But Pliskova misses another chance to break Sabalenka. The world number four takes the first game of 2nd set with a powerful backhand winner. Pliskova 5-7, 0-1 Sabalenka

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Game and first set Sabalenka!

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Today, Tennis Updates: Aryna Sabalenka wins the opening set 7-5 having saved eight breakpoints. On 7 of them she got a first serve in and on the only second serve, the Belarusian served an ace. Having served well so far, Pliskova with a shaky game now. The Czech misses a routine shot and is visibly upset. And then doesn’t put away a drive volley which gives Sabalenka her first break point/set point. And the world number four converts straightaway! Pliskova 5-7 vs Sabalenka in 1st Set

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Updates Today Match: 1st set heading towards a tie-breaker! The world number four Sabalenka is leading 5-4 after the 9th game and seems like we are heading towards a tie-breaker. Pliskova is also managing to hold her serves comfortably despite the aggression from Sabalenka. It would be interesting to see if the Czech reacts to the aggression from her opponent. Sabalenka 5-4 Pliskova

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES TODAY: A couple of forehand winners from Pliskova to go up 40-30 before Sebalenka saves 2 breakpoints again. The no.2 seed then runs hard to the net after executing a precise drop shot, Pliskova also covers the distance but returns the ball in Sebalenka’s radar. Later, the world No. 4 then wins the game with an ace. Sabalenka 4-3 Pliskova

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Live Score Today Match: Ace-Queen on The March! Karolina Pliskova holds her serve again an ace to close the game after failing to execute a drop shot at 30-15. The first set yet to see a break of serve. Pliskova 2-2 vs Sabalenka

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score Online and Today Updates: Both Sabalenka and Pliskova had easy first service games but the second seed is bit of trouble as she is down 0-30. She makes it 15-30 with some solid powerplay. Sabalenka gets a good hold of serve to take a 2-1 lead. Pliskova 1-2 Sabalenka

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Barty has called her run at Wimbledon ‘dream come true’

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Wimbledon Live Score and Updates: We shift our attention to the second semifinal of the day in Wimbledon 2021 – Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka holds a 2-0 head-to-head over Pliskova. This is the first time Sabalenka has reached this far at a Grand Slam while Pliskova has been to this stage before at other majors but not Wimbledon.