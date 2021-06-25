Eight-time Wimbledon champion, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, will have to potentially overcome world No.2, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev to reach a 13th Wimbledon final, according to the draw announced on Friday. Federer, who has a 101-13 match record at Wimbledon since his debut in 1999, will take on France’s world No. 42 Adrian Mannarino in the first round. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021: Schedule, Seedings, Draw, When And Where to Watch - All You Need to Know

The sixth-seed Federer, who has beaten Mannarino six times overall, could face Queen's Club Championships runner-up, England's Cameron Norrie, in the third round. Federer would be hoping to bounce back from a second-round loss at the Noventi Open in Halle (Germany) last week as he seeks a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam championship. Should the 39-year-old make it to the quarter-finals, he could meet Medvedev, who is competing at the Mallorca Championships this week.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who beat Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final, might have to overcome Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas or two-time champion Andy Murray, in the semi-finals.

But before that, Djokovic will have to beat British wildcard Jack Draper in the opening round and South African Kevin Anderson in the second round. Fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev could be his quarter-final opponent.

Third seed Tsitsipas will be attempt to get past American Frances Tiafoe in the first round, while fourth seed Alexander Zverev will takes on Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in his opening match.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam title, will skip this year’s Wimbledon.